Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Many injured in an accident of Tractor full of Kanwariyas

कांवड़ियों से भरी ट्रैक्टर गाजियाबाद में पलटी, घायलों को अस्पताल में कराया गया भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद Updated Tue, 30 Jul 2019 11:27 AM IST
घायल कांवड़िये - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजियाबाद के औरंगाबाद थाना क्षेत्र के रतनपुर भट्टे के पास मंलगवार को कांवड़ियों से भरी एक ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली पलट गई। दुर्घटना में कई कांवड़िये घायल हो गए। 
सूचना मिलते ही प्रशासन के कई अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे और कांवड़ियों की सहायता करने में जुट गए। तत्काल ही । सभी घायलों को उपचार के लिए सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र लखावटी पहुंचाया गया, जहां उनका इलाज चल रहा है। 
