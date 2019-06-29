शहर चुनें

सीएम योगी की इस पहल को मनोज तिवारी ने सराहा, कहा दिल्ली में भी हो इसकी शुरुआत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 29 Jun 2019 12:22 PM IST
एंटी रोमियो स्क्वायड पर बोले मनोज तिवारी
एंटी रोमियो स्क्वायड पर बोले मनोज तिवारी - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली भाजपा अध्यक्ष और उत्तर पूर्वी दिल्ली से सांसद मनोज तिवारी ने यूपी सरकार की एक पहल की तारीफ करते हुए इसकी दिल्ली में भी शुरुआत की बात की है।
दरअसल मनोज तिवारी बात कर रहे थे एंटी रोमियो स्क्वॉयड की। मनोज तिवारी का कहना है कि एंटी रोमियो स्क्वॉयड एक अच्छी चीज है और उत्तर प्रदेश में इसकी दोबारा शुरुआत हुई है। इसका स्वागत होना चाहिए क्योंकि यह महिलाओं की सुरक्षा से जुड़ा है। मेरे ख्याल से इसकी शुरुआत दिल्ली में भी होनी चाहिए।


 

cm yogi yogi adityanath anti romeo squad up police manoj tiwari
