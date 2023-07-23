Swati Maliwal: मणिपुर दौरे के लिए रवाना हुईं स्वाति मालिवाल, राज्य सरकार ने नहीं दी थी अनुमति

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
दिल्ली महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष स्वाति मालीवाल ने मणिपुर के लिए निकल चुकी हैं। उन्होंने सीएम एन बिरेन सिंह से मिलने का समय मांगा है। इससे पहले उन्होंने आरोप लगाया था कि मणिपुर सरकार ने यौन उत्पीड़न की शिकार महिलाओं से मिलने के लिये राज्य की यात्रा करने की अनुमति नहीं दी थी।
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal enroute to Manipur.— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023
(Pic Source: DCW) pic.twitter.com/eXP4QXsBqK
