Delhi: कार के अंदर शख्स की गोली मारकर हत्या, कत्ल के पीछे बताई जा रही पुरानी रंजिश, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

दिल्ली के नजफगढ़ इलाके में कार के अंदर एक शख्स की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। वहीं घटना की सूचना पाकर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा है मामले में जांच में जुटी है।

Delhi | A man was shot dead inside a car in Najafgarh area



The deceased has been identified and the accused is also being identified. It seems to be a case of personal enmity but the investigation is being done from all angles: M Harsha Vardhan, DCP Dwarka pic.twitter.com/Brxu2XPVYL