पति ने बच्चों के ही सामने दिखाई हैवानियत, पत्नी का किया बेरहमी से कत्ल और..

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 23 Apr 2018 02:24 PM IST
Man kills his wife in front of their children in Delhi
देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में हत्या की घटना थमने का नाम ही नहीं ले रही हैं। इस बार घटना मंगोलपुरी इलाके की है। एक शख्स ने अपने बच्चों के सामने ही पत्नी का कत्ल किया।
खून करने के बाद के वह फरार है। पुलिस ने मामा दर्ज कर लिया है। बता दें कि पुलिस ने उस व्यक्ति को पकड़ने के लिए सर्च ऑपरेशन शुरू कर दिया है।


