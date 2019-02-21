शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   man jumps on delhi metro red line track injured taken to hospital shahdara to dilshad garden halt

दिल्ली मेट्रो की रेड लाइन पर कूदा यात्री, शाहदरा से दिलशाद गार्डन मेट्रो रहा बाधित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 12:07 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली मेट्रो की रेड लाइन पर बृहस्पतिवार सुबह एक व्यक्ति कूद गया जिससे शाहदरा और दिलशाद गार्डन मेट्रो स्टेशनों के बीच मेट्रो सेवा बाधित रही।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
डीएमआरसी के एक अधिकारी ने बताया, ‘‘घायल व्यक्ति को ट्रैक से उठा कर पास के अस्पताल भेजा गया है और हमें अभी उसकी स्थिति के बारे में जानकारी नहीं है।’’ घटना से शाहदरा और दिलशाद गार्डन मेट्रो स्टेशनों के बीच कुछ वक्त सेवा बाधित रही।

उन्होंने बताया कि समान्य सेवाएं अब बहाल कर दी गईं हैं। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है

Recommended

pm modi
Dehradun

जाने-माने ज्योतिषाचार्य ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर की बड़ी भविष्यवाणी

21 फरवरी 2019

martyr major vibhuti dhaundiyal, nikita dhaundiyal
Dehradun

पुलवामा एनकांउटर: शहीद मेजर की छोटी सी लव स्टोरी ने दुनिया को किया भावुक, पढ़कर भीग जाएंगी आंखें

21 फरवरी 2019

rashifal
Predictions

21 February Horoscope : आज देवगुरु बृहस्पति बदलेंगे इन 3 राशियों का भाग्य, जानें अपना भी हाल

20 फरवरी 2019

कब होंगे सपने पूरे और कब किस्मत को लेकर रहेगा मलाल, सितारे बताएंगे पूरे साल का हाल, जानें वार्षिक राशिफल जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

कब होंगे सपने पूरे और कब किस्मत को लेकर रहेगा मलाल, सितारे बताएंगे पूरे साल का हाल, जानें वार्षिक राशिफल जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
अलगाववादी नेता
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: अब गिलानी-यासीन मलिक समेत 18 हुर्रियत नेताओं की सुरक्षा वापस

20 फरवरी 2019

Qamar Javed Bajwa
Dehradun

Predictions 2019 : बढ़ेगी पाक सेना अध्यक्ष बाजवा की परेशानी, घिरेगा पाकिस्तान

21 फरवरी 2019

pregnant woman claims she is virgin and never had boyfriend mysteriously gave birth in china
Bizarre News

रहस्यमयी तरीके से गर्भवती हुई लड़की, डिलीवरी के वक्त खुला राज तो बोली- मैं तो वर्जिन हूं

20 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
delhi metro dmrc red line metro man jumps on delhi metro track
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

देश का पहला रोबोट
India News

केरल पुलिस में काम करेगा देश का पहला रोबोट, ये हैं खूबियां

21 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

पुलवामा हमले से पहले दिल्ली को दहलाना चाहता था मसूद अजहर

20 फरवरी 2019

crude oil Bath
Bizarre News

यहां तेल से भरे बाथटब में नहाने के लिए दुनियाभर से आते हैं लोग, वजह है बेहद खास

20 फरवरी 2019

Poem of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be included in the 8th class textbook said NCERT
India News

8वीं कक्षा में पढ़ाई जाएगी अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की कविता 'कदम मिलाकार चलना होगा'

20 फरवरी 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

सहयोगियों के प्रति भाजपा का रवैया बदला इसलिए गठबंधन को राजी हुए : उद्धव

20 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
martyr major vibhuti wife
Dehradun

बहादुर हैं शहीद मेजद विभूति की पत्नी नीतिका, वह हारने वाली नहीं, कॉलेज टाइम में भी ऐसी ही थीं...

21 फरवरी 2019

Shivaji Maharaj
Bizarre News

5000 सैनिकों को चकमा देकर आगरा के किले से भाग निकले थे शिवाजी महाराज, मुगल सेना को ऐसे चटाई थी धूल

19 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

एक थप्पड़ में ही सब उगलने लगा था जैश सरगना मसूद अजहर

19 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव: रूठों को मनाने और नए साथियों को जोड़ने में जुटी भाजपा

19 फरवरी 2019

Saudi arab and Pakistan protest against United Nations system of blacklist
World

सऊदी और पाक ने किया काली सूची में डालने की संयुक्त राष्ट्र व्यवस्था का विरोध

19 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

weather
Delhi NCR

मार्च तक बनी रहेगी सर्दी, दिल्ली समेत कई राज्यों में फिर बन रहे बारिश के आसार

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में दो दिन पहले शुरू हुआ बारिश का दौर बुधवार को भी जारी रहा। दिनभर रुक-रुक बारिश होती रही। इससे अधिकतम तापमान में सामान्य से चार डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज हुई।

21 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
arvind kejriwal
Delhi NCR

हिटलर की तरह हैं मोदी-शाह, 2019 में सरकार बनते ही बदल देंगे संविधान: केजरीवाल

21 फरवरी 2019

vk singh
Delhi NCR

सांसद वीके सिंह के खिलाफ शहर में चिपके पोस्टर, सोशल मीडिया में हुए वायरल

21 फरवरी 2019

आरोपी आबिद हुसैन
Delhi NCR

पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे फिर लगाने की कोशिश, जंतर-मंतर पर दोबारा पहुंच गया आरोपी

20 फरवरी 2019

सीबीएसई
Delhi NCR

सैनिक व अर्धसैनिक बलों के बच्चे परीक्षा सेंटर मे कर सकेंगे बदलाव, सीबीएसई ने दी राहत

21 फरवरी 2019

मृतका
Delhi NCR

अपनों की करतूत से रिश्ता तार-तार, बेटे ने मां को सिलेंडर से पीटकर मार डाला

21 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

साहब मनचले से बचा लो, मुझे और मेरे परिवार को मार डालेगा

21 फरवरी 2019

मृतक आसिफ
Delhi NCR

ओला कैब चालक की हत्या, 12 फरवरी से लापता था आसिफ

21 फरवरी 2019

Prakash Javadekar
Delhi NCR

इस साल 9 लाख क्लासरूम डिजिटल बोर्ड से जुड़ेंगे, प्रकाश जावडेकर की घोषणा

21 फरवरी 2019

बच्ची की तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

कूड़े के ढेर पर मिली एक दिन की बच्ची, आर्य नगर के दंपती ने लिया गोद

21 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

भूकंप के झटकों से फिर सहमा दिल्ली-एनसीआर, बागपत था केन्द्र

राजधानी दिल्ली समेत पूरे उत्तर भारत में बुधवार सुबह भूकंप के हल्के झटके महसूस किए गए। रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 3.9 मापी गई।

20 फरवरी 2019

रेडियो 1:27

भुवनेश्वर के इस रेडियो मेले में आपको रेडियो का बदलता रंग रूप देखने को मिलेगा

16 फरवरी 2019

नारायणा में आग 0:33

दिल्ली में लगातार तीसरे दिन दिखा आग का तांडव, नारायणा स्थित पेपर फैक्ट्री में भीषण आग

14 फरवरी 2019

रेन 0:42

दिल्ली एनसीआर में बारिश, कई जगहों पर गिरे ओले

7 फरवरी 2019

पोस्टर 1:20

NDMC ने कांग्रेस कार्यालय के सामने से हटाए ये पोस्टर, कांग्रेस-बीजेपी में छिड़ा संग्राम

6 फरवरी 2019

Related

दुर्घटनाग्रस्त ऑडी
Delhi NCR

ऑडी पर पलटा रेत से भरा डंपर, बुजुर्ग मां और बेटे-बहू की मौत

21 फरवरी 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

पश्चिमी यूपी को आज पांच हजार करोड़ रुपये की सड़क परियोजनाओं की सौगात

20 फरवरी 2019

court
Delhi NCR

जिन्होंने केस किया, वही मुकरे, फिर भी कोर्ट ने किया दोषी करार, जानिए पूरा मामला

21 फरवरी 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Delhi NCR

‘पति और सास को मत छोड़ना’, महिला का सुसाइड नोट मिलने पर पुलिस की कार्रवाई

21 फरवरी 2019

Ramlal's niece marriage in Lucknow
Delhi NCR

भाजपा के संगठन महामंत्री रामलाल की भतीजी की शादी में जुटे दिग्गज

18 फरवरी 2019

स्याना बवाल
Bulandshahar

स्याना बवालः गोकशी के चार आरोपियों की जमानत याचिका खारिज, इंस्पेक्टर सहित दो की हुई थी मौत

20 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.