Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   man has been arrested for allegedly sexule assault a girl in Saket Court lawyers chambers

दिल्ली साकेत कोर्ट: चैंबर में महिला वकील से रेप, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाल, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 15 Jul 2018 12:47 PM IST
RAPE
RAPE - फोटो : SELF
ख़बर सुनें
राजधानी दिल्ली में रेप की घटना कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। ऐसे में दिल्ली के साकेत कोर्ट में एक महिला वकील के साथ रेप का मामला सामने आया है। बताया जा रहा है कि शनिवार रात को 32 साल की एक महिला वकील किसी काम के सिलसिले में वकील पीके लाल से मिलने उनके चैंबर में गई थी। वहीं पर आरोपी ने उसके साथ रेप किया।
देर रात केस दर्ज होने के बाद आरोपी को रविवार सुबह दिल्ली पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आज आरोपी को कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा। 
 

 
crime in delhi sexual assault

