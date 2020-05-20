शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
दिल्लीः लॉकडाउन में छूट मिलने पर दूसरे दिन फिर सड़कों पर उतरे भारी मात्रा में वाहन

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 20 May 2020 10:30 AM IST
दिल्ली में चौथे लॉकडाउन के दौरान मिली छूट के बाद सड़कों का हाल
दिल्ली में चौथे लॉकडाउन के दौरान मिली छूट के बाद सड़कों का हाल - फोटो : पीटीआई
लॉकडाउन-4 में छूट मिलते ही दिल्ली में कई जगहों पर आज भी लंबा जाम लगा हुआ है, वहीं शहर की तमाम सड़कों पर भारी मात्रा में वाहन दिखाई दे रहे हैं। हालांकि दिल्ली-एनसीआर में जरूर कुछ छूट लोगों को मिली है लेकिन संक्रमण के मामले कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रहे। अकेले दिल्ली में ही मंगलवार को सभी रिकॉर्ड टूट गए और 24 घंटे में 500 नए केस सामने आए। वहीं बात अगर एनसीआर की करें तो पड़ोसी राज्यों ने अभी दिल्ली से सटी सीमाओं को नहीं खोला है जिसके चलते इन इलाकों से दिल्ली आने-जाने वालों को काफी परेशानी हो रही है और बॉर्डर के इलाकों में एक-एक वाहन की चेकिंग के चलते काफी जाम लग रहा है। यहां पढ़ें दिनभर के अपडेट्स.....

दिल्लीः ऑटो में बैठे एक से ज्यादा लोग
दिल्ली में पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट को चलने की छूट दी गई है। इस दौरान ऑटो रिक्शा और ई-रिक्शा जैसे वाहनों को सिर्फ एक सवारी बैठाने की इजाजत दी गई है। हालांकि मंगलवार को एक ऑटो में कई लोग सवार दिखाई दिए। वहीं इस ऑटो में सवार महिला का कहना है कि ये कैसे हो सकता है कि हम एक ऑटो में जाएं और हमारे बच्चे अलग-अलग ऑटो में।
दिल्ली-नोएडा बॉर्डर पर चेकिंग के चलते लगा जाम
दिल्ली-नोएडा बॉर्डर सील होने के चलते आज भी कालिंदी कुंज पर दिल्ली आने-जाने वाले वाहनों की लंबी कतार लगी है।


दिल्ली में गाजीपुर सब्जी-फल मंडी में आज भी रही लोगों की भीड़
दिल्ली में गाजीपुर सब्जी-फल मंडी आज भी खुली जहां खरीदारी करने वाले बड़ी संख्या में पहुंचे।



 
coronavirus in delhi coronavirus in noida coronavirus in ghaziabad coronavirus in greater noida coronavirus in gurugram coronavirus in faridabad coronavirus in bulandshahr coronavirus coronavirus india lockdown in india covid-19 news covid19india

विज्ञापन

