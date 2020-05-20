दिल्लीः लॉकडाउन में छूट मिलने पर दूसरे दिन फिर सड़कों पर उतरे भारी मात्रा में वाहन

सार लॉकडाउन-4 में छूट मिलते ही दिल्ली में कई जगहों पर आज भी लंबा जाम लगा हुआ है, वहीं शहर की तमाम सड़कों पर भारी मात्रा में वाहन दिखाई दे रहे हैं। हालांकि दिल्ली-एनसीआर में जरूर कुछ छूट लोगों को मिली है लेकिन संक्रमण के मामले कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रहे। अकेले दिल्ली में ही मंगलवार को सभी रिकॉर्ड टूट गए और 24 घंटे में 500 नए केस सामने आए। वहीं बात अगर एनसीआर की करें तो पड़ोसी राज्यों ने अभी दिल्ली से सटी सीमाओं को नहीं खोला है जिसके चलते इन इलाकों से दिल्ली आने-जाने वालों को काफी परेशानी हो रही है और बॉर्डर के इलाकों में एक-एक वाहन की चेकिंग के चलते काफी जाम लग रहा है। यहां पढ़ें दिनभर के अपडेट्स.....

Public transport has been re-instated in Delhi during the fourth phase of lockdown; As per Delhi Govt guidelines, only 1 passenger is allowed to travel in an auto-rickshaw at a time. A passenger says,"How is it possible that I take one auto and the children take a separate auto?" pic.twitter.com/ExEStT6BDF