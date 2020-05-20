दिल्लीः लॉकडाउन में छूट मिलने पर दूसरे दिन फिर सड़कों पर उतरे भारी मात्रा में वाहन

Public transport has been re-instated in Delhi during the fourth phase of lockdown; As per Delhi Govt guidelines, only 1 passenger is allowed to travel in an auto-rickshaw at a time. A passenger says,"How is it possible that I take one auto and the children take a separate auto?" pic.twitter.com/ExEStT6BDF— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020
Delhi: Traffic congestion in Kalindi Kunj area near Delhi-Noida (Uttar Pradesh) border amid 4th phase of lockdown. pic.twitter.com/BtMH2UvNAZ— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020
Delhi: People arrive at wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur, to make purchases amid the #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/rhd0dqTL5E— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020
