Delhi NCR Live: मंडोली जेल के उप अधीक्षक संक्रमित, लॉकडाउन में ढील मिलने के बाद सैर के लिए निकले लोग

सार दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत पूरे देश में लॉकडाउन के चौथे चरण का आज चौथा दिन है। हालांकि देशभर से अब भी बड़ी संख्या में संक्रमण के नए मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। दिल्ली में यह संख्या 11 हजार के पार पहुंच चुकी है और बीते दो दिनों से लगातार 500 या उससे ज्यादा नए केस सामने आ रहे हैं। इसके बावजूद सरकारों द्वारा दी गई ढील का लाभ उठाकर लोग सुबह की सैर के लिए निकले। वहीं इन सबके बीच प्रवासी मजदूरों की समस्या अब भी बरकरार है और लोग पैदल अपने घरों की ओर जाते देखे जा सकते हैं। पढ़ें दिनभर के अपडेट्स...

Delhi: People out for a walk at Lodhi Garden following relaxations in the 4th phase of lockdown. Open gym, yoga & other activities are not allowed at parks as per New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) order. pic.twitter.com/pN1pipodGm