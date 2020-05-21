शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR Live: मंडोली जेल के उप अधीक्षक संक्रमित, लॉकडाउन में ढील मिलने के बाद सैर के लिए निकले लोग

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 21 May 2020 10:15 AM IST
सैर करने निकले दिल्लीवाले
सैर करने निकले दिल्लीवाले - फोटो : एएनआई
दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत पूरे देश में लॉकडाउन के चौथे चरण का आज चौथा दिन है। हालांकि देशभर से अब भी बड़ी संख्या में संक्रमण के नए मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। दिल्ली में यह संख्या 11 हजार के पार पहुंच चुकी है और बीते दो दिनों से लगातार 500 या उससे ज्यादा नए केस सामने आ रहे हैं। इसके बावजूद सरकारों द्वारा दी गई ढील का लाभ उठाकर लोग सुबह की सैर के लिए निकले। वहीं इन सबके बीच प्रवासी मजदूरों की समस्या अब भी बरकरार है और लोग पैदल अपने घरों की ओर जाते देखे जा सकते हैं। पढ़ें दिनभर के अपडेट्स...

दिल्लीः छूट मिलने के बाद सैर करने निकले लोग
सुबह की सैर के लिए सरकार द्वारा छूट दिए जाने से आज दिल्ली के लोग सैर करने निकले। हालांकि लोगों को सिर्फ सैर करने की इजाजत है ओपन जिम का इस्तेमाल करने और योग व अन्य गतिविधियों को करने की इजाजत नहीं है। 
ओखला मंडी पहुंचे लोगों की हुई थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग
दिल्ली की ओखला मंडी में एहतियात के चलते वहां सब्जियां खरीदने पहुंचे लोगों की पहले थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग हुई फिर उन्हें मंडी में प्रवेश दिया गया।
