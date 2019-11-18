शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   kejriwal challenge paswan come we will take 5 random sample from every ward and report will come

केजरीवाल देंगे पानी परीक्षा: हर वार्ड से सैंपल लेकर कराएंगे जांच, पासवान को भी दिया न्योता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 18 Nov 2019 03:04 PM IST
अरविंद केजरीवाल
अरविंद केजरीवाल - फोटो : आप ट्विटर अकाउंट
ख़बर सुनें
अरविंद केजरीवाल ने भारत सरकार द्वारा जारी पानी की गुणवत्ता की रिपोर्ट पर सवाल उठाते हुए कहा है कि केंद्र सरकार पानी पर राजनीति न करे। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने एक तरह से पानी परीक्षा देने की बात तक कह डाली।
विज्ञापन
केजरीवाल ने कहा कि, 'अगले कुछ दिनों में हम मीडिया के सामने दिल्ली के हर म्युनिसिपल वार्ड से 5 रैंडम सैंपल उठाएंगे। इस दौरान रामविलास पासवान जी साथ आएं। करीब 1500-2000 सैंपल उठाएंगे, जांच कराएंगे और सबको बताएंगे।'


केजरीवाल ने कहा कि रामविलास पासवान तो बताते नहीं हैं कि उन्होंने सैंपल कहां से लिए, लेकिन हम बताएंगे कि सैंपल कहां से लिए और उसकी जांच कराकर डाटा पेश करेंगे।

केजरीवाल के इस चैलेंज पर रामविलास पासवान ने जवाब दिया है कि, इस विषय पर कोई राजनीति नहीं होनी चाहिए। मैं 2-3 वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों की नियुक्ति कर रहा हूं और दिल्ली सरकार को भी 2-3 अधिकारियों की नियुक्ति करनी चाहिए जो चांज करेंगे और पानी के नमूने का परीक्षण होगा और फिर हम जनता के बीच रिपोर्ट रखेंगे।

 
जानें कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020 विश्वप्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

रैंप वॉक में रानू मंडल के मेकअप से हैरान हुए फैंस, जमकर उड़ रहा मजाक, देखें फनी मीम्स

18 नवंबर 2019

रानू मंडल
रानू मंडल
रानू मंडल
रानू मंडल
Bollywood

रैंप वॉक में रानू मंडल के मेकअप से हैरान हुए फैंस, जमकर उड़ रहा मजाक, देखें फनी मीम्स

18 नवंबर 2019

प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में मौजूद ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के पदाधिकारी।
Lucknow

मस्जिद के लिए दूसरी जगह जमीन नहीं लेगा पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड, दाखिल करेगा पुनर्विचार याचिका

17 नवंबर 2019

Cricket News

अंपायर के फैसले से नाखुश क्रिकेटर की मौत, आउट होने के बाद ड्रेसिंग रूम में आया हार्ट अटैक

18 नवंबर 2019

Cricket death
वीरेंद्र नाइक
वीरेंद्र नाइक
वीरेंद्र नाइक
Cricket News

अंपायर के फैसले से नाखुश क्रिकेटर की मौत, आउट होने के बाद ड्रेसिंग रूम में आया हार्ट अटैक

18 नवंबर 2019

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
Television

इस वजह से नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने छोड़ा था कपिल शर्मा शो, उर्वशी रौतेला से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन

17 नवंबर 2019

Kapil Sharma Navjot Singh Sidhu
Pagalpanti film star cast
Kapil Sharma
The Kapil Sharma Show
Television

इस वजह से नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने छोड़ा था कपिल शर्मा शो, उर्वशी रौतेला से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन

17 नवंबर 2019

आरोपी महिला व उसका प्रेमी
Agra

चार बच्चों की मां को सेल्समैन से हुआ प्यार, फिर पति की हत्या कर लाश के साथ किया कुछ ऐसा

18 नवंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी के साथ बातचीत करते अमित शाह (फाइल)
Education

क्या है नागरिकता कानून जिसे बदलना चाहती है मोदी सरकार, यह होगा लोगों पर असर

18 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
arvind kejriwal water pollution delhi jal board djb delhi water quality delhi water report ram vilas paswan
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

नुसरत जहां (फाइल फोटो)
India News

संसद: इस वजह से शीतकालीन सत्र में हिस्सा लेने नहीं पहुंचीं नुसरत जहां

18 नवंबर 2019

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

नवंबर के तीसरे सप्ताह (18 से 24 नवंबर ) में इस दिन जरा बचके

18 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Ranu Mandal make up
Bollywood

जानिए उस मेकअप आर्टिस्ट के बारे में जिसकी वजह से ट्रोल हो गई रानू मंडल, मीम्स से उड़ रहा मजाक

18 नवंबर 2019

Tara Sutaria
Bollywood

बार-बार ट्रोल होती हैं तारा सुतारिया, भद्दे कमेंट्स पढ़ कैसा होता है माता-पिता का रिएक्शन?

18 नवंबर 2019

Maharashtra politics
India News

महाराष्ट्र: पवार का 'पावर गेम', बोले- भाजपा और शिवसेना बताए सरकार कैसे बनेगी

18 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
trade fair
Delhi NCR

व्यापार मेलाः सिर्फ 20 रुपये में भी मिल रहा है घर सजावट का सामान, मन मोह लेंगे तुर्की के ये खास लैंप

18 नवंबर 2019

Cricket death
Cricket News

अंपायर के फैसले से नाखुश क्रिकेटर की मौत, आउट होने के बाद ड्रेसिंग रूम में आया हार्ट अटैक

18 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या मामले में बैठक करती पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड
India News

अयोध्या पर पुनर्विचार याचिका, मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड ने गिनाए ये आधार

18 नवंबर 2019

kamaal r khan son
Bollywood

बेटे ने किया लग्जरी कार का एक्सीडेंट तो अभिनेता बोला-बढ़िया से कर दिया है, खैर कोई नहीं

18 नवंबर 2019

नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री केपी शर्मा ओली (फाइल फोटो)
World

नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री ओली का एलान, काला पानी इलाके से हटाए जाएंगे भारतीय सैनिक

18 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

arvind kejriwal
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में बिजली-पानी-यात्रा और सफाई के बाद अब मुफ्त मिलेगा सीवर कनेक्शन

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने सोमवार को बड़ा एलान करते हुए दिल्ली के उन लोगों को बड़ी राहत दी है, जिन्होंने अभी तक सीवर कनेक्शन नहीं लिया है।

18 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

ऑड-ईवन पर बोले केजरीवाल, दिल्ली में अब इसकी जरूरत नहीं, कम हुआ प्रदूषण

18 नवंबर 2019

मनोज तिवारी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: गंदे पानी के विरोध में साइकिल से संसद पहुंचे मनोज तिवारी, भाजपा का 400 जगहों पर प्रदर्शन आज

18 नवंबर 2019

फर्जी कॉल सेंटर वाले...
Delhi NCR

फर्जी कॉल सेंटर मामलाः सरकार को पहुंचाया हजार करोड़ रुपये का नुकसान

18 नवंबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

जहरीली हवा से निजात के लिए अन्य देशों से सीख सकता है भारत

18 नवंबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

स्कूलों में ‘स्मॉग की छुट्टी’ चाहते हैं दिल्ली-एनसीआर के 74 फीसदी अभिभावक 

18 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

पश्चिम दिल्ली में चल रहा था अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय फर्जी कॉल सेंटर, 32 गिरफ्तार 

17 नवंबर 2019

गौतम गंभीर
Delhi NCR

प्रदूषण पर बुलाई गई बैठक में नहीं पहुंचे गंभीर, आप ने कहा- इंदौर में जलेबी खा रहे हैं

15 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

शराब के नशे में बड़े भाई की चाकू मारकर हत्या, अक्सर होता था झगड़ा

18 नवंबर 2019

सुकून है...
Delhi NCR

पांच दिन बाद सुधरी हवा की गुणवत्ता, फिर भी खराब

18 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

जलेबी विवाद पर भाजपा सांसद गौतम गंभीर बोले, 'अगर जलेबी खाने से बढ़ता है प्रदूषण तो छोड़ दूंगा'

पिछले दिनों भाजपा सांसद और पूर्व क्रिकेटर गौतम गंभीर की इंदौर में पोहे-जलेबी खाते हुए तस्वीर वायरल हुई। जिसके बाद लोगों ने उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर खूब ट्रोल किया। वहीं दिल्ली में जगह-जगह गंभीर के लापता हो जाने के पोस्टर चस्पा दिखे।

18 नवंबर 2019

सबरीमाला 1:54

सबरीमाला के दर्शन को निकला कुत्ता, अभी तक तय किया 480 किलोमीटर का सफर

18 नवंबर 2019

केजरीवाल 3:20

दिल्ली में फ्री मिलेगा सीवर कनेक्शन, सीएम केजरीवाल का बड़ा एलान

18 नवंबर 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:09

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के उम्रदराज कुंवारे, एक की उम्र तो है 55 पार

18 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:33

दबंग खान ने फैन्स को दिए फिटनेस टिप्स, लगाई बीइंग स्ट्रांग फिटनेस उपकरणों की प्रदर्शनी

18 नवंबर 2019

Related

विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन ने दिया बयान
Delhi NCR

स्वामी विवेकानंद की मूर्ति से छेड़छाड़ करने वालों को मिलेगी सजा, जेएनयू प्रशासन ने की घटना की निंदा

17 नवंबर 2019

एडमिन ब्लॉक के बाहर प्रदर्शन करते छात्र
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू प्रबंधन की चेतावनी, हड़ताल से वापस नहीं लौटे तो दाखिला रद्द

18 नवंबर 2019

death
Delhi NCR

होटल में एनआरआई की संदिग्ध हालात में मौत, विसरा सुरक्षित

18 नवंबर 2019

संजय सिंह ने घायल युवती को भिजवाया अस्पताल
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः सीए की परीक्षा देने जा रही युवती ऑटो से गिरी, संजय सिंह ने पहुंचाया अस्पताल

16 नवंबर 2019

patiala house court
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के माता-पिता ने दोषियों को जल्द फांसी की अर्जी ट्रांसफर करने की मांग उठाई

17 नवंबर 2019

गोपाल राय
Delhi NCR

विशेष बातचीत में बोले गोपाल रायः कांग्रेस से बातचीत से हारे लोकसभा चुनाव, अब तैयारी मुकम्मल 

17 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited