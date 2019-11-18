केजरीवाल देंगे पानी परीक्षा: हर वार्ड से सैंपल लेकर कराएंगे जांच, पासवान को भी दिया न्योता

'अगले कुछ दिनों में हम मीडिया के सामने दिल्ली के हर म्युनिसिपल वार्ड से 5 रैंडम सैंपल उठाएंगे। इस दौरान रामविलास पासवान जी साथ आएं। करीब 1500-2000 सैंपल उठाएंगे, जांच कराएंगे और सबको बताएंगे' ~ @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/ZXVUfG9iK3— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 18, 2019
Union Min Ram Vilas Paswan in Lok Sabha on quality of tap water in Delhi: There should be no politics on this issue. I will appoint 2-3 senior officials & Delhi govt should also appoint 2-3 officials who can conduct inquiry & get water samples checked, &we'll put report in public https://t.co/QYbNEdLAS6 pic.twitter.com/VTVqAIKeFk— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने सोमवार को बड़ा एलान करते हुए दिल्ली के उन लोगों को बड़ी राहत दी है, जिन्होंने अभी तक सीवर कनेक्शन नहीं लिया है।
18 नवंबर 2019