JNU यौन उत्पीड़न: आरोपी प्रोफेसर ने दायर की जमानत याचिका, पुलिस चाहती है 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 20 Mar 2018 06:35 PM IST
प्रदर्शन करते जेएनयू छात्र
प्रदर्शन करते जेएनयू छात्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली के जवाहरलाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय के प्रोफेसर अतुल जौहरी पर छात्राओं ने यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोप लगाए थे। बता दें कि मंगलवार को प्रोफेसर अतुल को दिल्ली पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
प्रोफेसर अतुल जौहरी ने बिलकुल भी देरी न करते हुए दिल्ली के पटियाला हाउस में जमानत याचिका भी दायर कर दी है। प्रोफेसर अतुल का कहना है कि अगर वह जेल चले गए तो उनका करियर बर्बाद हो जाएगा।
तो वहीं दूसरी ओर दिल्ली पुलिस चाहती है कि आरोपी प्रोफेसर को 14 दिनों की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया जाए।
 
सोमवार को था ऐसा माहौल
sexual harassment delhi jnu

