Delhi Police has arrested Professor Atul Johri of JNU after allegations of sexual harassment were leveled against him by students pic.twitter.com/wI8wj9K75d— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018
तो वहीं दूसरी ओर दिल्ली पुलिस चाहती है कि आरोपी प्रोफेसर को 14 दिनों की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया जाए।
JNU Professor Atul Johri moves bail plea in Delhi's Patiala House Court, says 'sending me to the jail will spoil my career'.— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018
Delhi Police seeks 14 days judicial custody of JNU Professor Atul Johri, accused of molestation.— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018
20 मार्च 2018