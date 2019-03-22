शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Jaish e Mohammad terrorist Sajjad Khan arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell

पुलवामा हमले के मास्टरमाइंड मुदस्सिर का करीबी सज्जाद दिल्ली में गिरफ्तार, लाल किले के पास से पकड़ा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Fri, 22 Mar 2019 11:51 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली की स्पेशल सेल को बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है। दिल्ली पुलिस ने जैश कमांडर को गिरफ्तार किया है। जैश कमांडर का नाम सज्जाद खान है, स्पेशल सेल की टीम ने उसे गुरुवार की रात को लाल किले के पास से गिरफ्तार किया है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
बताया जा रहा है कि सज्जाद पुलवामा हमले के मास्टरमाइंड जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का कमांडर मुदस्सिर अहमद खान का करीबी है। 

 

Recommended

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

गौतम गंभीर आज हो सकते हैं बीजेपी में शामिल, यहां से लड़ सकते हैं चुनाव

22 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कल से अब तक सेना ने मार गिराए 5 आतंकी, मुठभेड़ अभी भी जारी

22 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल ने नहीं मनाई होली, पुलवामा हमले में शहीद सैनिकों के सम्मान में लिया था फैसला

22 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
Cricket News

चीयरलीडर्स की दुनिया का पूरा सच, IPL में सैलरी से लेकर जिंदगी की हकीकत

22 मार्च 2019

चीयरलीडर्स
CHEERLEADER
चीयरलीडर्स
CHEERLEADER
Cricket News

चीयरलीडर्स की दुनिया का पूरा सच, IPL में सैलरी से लेकर जिंदगी की हकीकत

22 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

इन 11 खिलाड़ियों पर भरोसा जताएंगे कोहली, चेन्नई के खिलाफ ऐसी हो सकती है RCB की संभावित प्लेइंग XI

22 मार्च 2019

virat kohli rcb
parthiv patel
एबी डीविलियर्स
shivam dube
Cricket News

इन 11 खिलाड़ियों पर भरोसा जताएंगे कोहली, चेन्नई के खिलाफ ऐसी हो सकती है RCB की संभावित प्लेइंग XI

22 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

IPL 2019: स्पॉट फिक्सिंग मामले में धोनी का बड़ा खुलासा, बताई डिप्रेशन में जाने की वजह

22 मार्च 2019

एमएस धोनी
dhoni
csk
ms dhoni ipl
Cricket News

IPL 2019: स्पॉट फिक्सिंग मामले में धोनी का बड़ा खुलासा, बताई डिप्रेशन में जाने की वजह

22 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
विज्ञापन
jaish e mohammad terrorist delhi police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

पीएनबी घोटाले का आरोपी नीरव मोदी
India News

ये हैं पीएनबी घोटाले के भगोड़े आरोपी नीरव मोदी की गिरफ्तारी के मायने

21 मार्च 2019

cm yogi
Lucknow

गूगल ट्रेंड में देश के सभी मुख्यमंत्रियों को योगी ने पछाड़ा

21 मार्च 2019

होली
India News

होली 2019: मस्ती के लिए नहीं, त्योहार में रंगो का अलग है महत्व

21 मार्च 2019

file
China

चीन की बीआरआई बैठक पर भारत ने दिए फिर विरोध के संकेत

21 मार्च 2019

jet airways crisis deepens, ticket prices rose to a new high, impact summer vacation plans
Business Diary

जेट संकटः यात्रियों की मुश्किलें बढ़ी, छुट्टियों में महंगा किराया करेगा जेब खाली

21 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
income tax
India News

चुनाव को लेकर आयकर विभाग ने बनाया विशेष नियंत्रण कक्ष, टोल फ्री नंबर भी जारी किया

21 मार्च 2019

mamta
India News

आयुष्मान भारत के 187 करोड़ रुपये का ममता सरकार से मांगा हिसाब

20 मार्च 2019

Clat 2018, Supreme Court
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पूछा, क्या अब भी खदान से शवों को निकलवाना चाहते हैं परिवारवाले 

20 मार्च 2019

आतंकवादी संगठन हिज्बुल मुजाहिदीन का प्रमुख सैयद सलाहुद्दीन
India News

टेरर फंडिंग: आतंकी सलाउद्दीन पर बड़ी कार्रवाई, 1.22 करोड़ की 13 संपत्तियां जब्त

20 मार्च 2019

चंद्रमा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

यदि चंद्रमा पृथ्वी के करीब आ जाए तो क्या होगा...

19 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रियंका गांधी
Delhi NCR

प्रियंका गांधी पर लगा तिरंगे के अपमान का आरोप, केस दर्ज

कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी बड़ी मुश्किल में फंसती नजर आ रही हैं। दरअसल, उनके खिलाफ बुधवार को दिल्ली के बवाना थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई है।

22 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर: मामूली विवाद के बाद दो पक्षों में खूनी संघर्ष, युवक की मौत

22 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: बवाना की एक फैक्टरी में लगी आग, दमकल की चार गाड़ियां मौके पर

22 मार्च 2019

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर में पति ने पत्नी और चचेरा भाई को मारी गोली, अवैध संबंध का था शक

21 मार्च 2019

सौरभ भारद्वाज
Delhi NCR

भाजपा को वॉक ओवर देकर कांग्रेस 2024 की तैयारी में जुटी

21 मार्च 2019

nhm
India News

खुशी के रंग: स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को मिला होली का तोहफा, बढ़ा वेतन

21 मार्च 2019

आरोपी स्वर्ण पदक विजेता राहुल
Delhi NCR

राष्ट्रीय तीरंदाजी में 3 स्वर्ण पदक विजेता लूट में गिरफ्तार, जीते थे 8 पदक

21 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

गठबंधन पर शीला सहित कार्यकारी अध्यक्षों ने लिया यू टर्न

20 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस प्रत्यासी डॉली शर्मा
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद में कांग्रेस ने उतारा ब्राह्मण उम्मीदवार, गड़बड़ाया महागठबंधन का गणित

19 मार्च 2019

Three children burnt alive in Power House noida
Delhi NCR

खुशियों पर ग्रहण: बिजलीघर में करंट से तीन 3 बच्चे जिंदा जले

21 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर से बोले भीम आर्मी चीफ चंद्रशेखर, कहा-वोट देने से पहले कर लें रोहित को याद

दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर से हुंकार रैली के दौरान भीम आर्मी चीफ चंद्रशेखर सरकार पर निशाना साधा। इस दौरान चंद्रशेखर ने कहा कि जरूरत पड़ी तो भीमा कोरेगांव को दोहरा सकते हैं।

15 मार्च 2019

दिल्ली 1:46

चलती कार में लगी आग, मां सहित दो बेटियां जिंदा जलीं

11 मार्च 2019

दिल्ली 1:13

दिल्ली के करोल बाग में गिरा इमारत का हिस्सा, सुरक्षित निकाले गए चार लोग

24 फरवरी 2019

केजरीवाल 1:44

दिल्ली को पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा दिलाने के लिए अनिश्चितकालीन भूख हड़ताल करेंगे केजरीवाल

23 फरवरी 2019

भूकंप के झटके 0:47

भूकंप के झटकों से फिर सहमा दिल्ली-एनसीआर, बागपत था केन्द्र

20 फरवरी 2019

Related

फाइल
Delhi NCR

लोकसभा चुनाव: बेटा कांग्रेस तो पिता भाजपा के लिए मांगेंगे वोट

20 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

होली 2019: अस्पतालों में अलर्ट, आपात सेवाओं में रहेंगे डॉक्टर

21 मार्च 2019

Noida metro
Delhi NCR

आज दोपहर 2.30 तक बंद रहेगी मेट्रो सेवा, फीडर बसों की संख्या भी रहेगी कम

21 मार्च 2019

alka lamba
Delhi NCR

अलका का केजरीवाल पर निशाना, कहा- अभद्र भाषा बोलते हैं, भ्रमित नेता

17 मार्च 2019

PC Chacko,Congress on party leaders wrote to Rahul Gandhi over alliance with AAP
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में आप से गठबंधन पर कांग्रेस में बढ़ी रार, शीला के बाद चाको ने लिखा राहुल को खत

19 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

नाइजीरियाई ने की ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मियों की पिटाई, वीडियो वायरल

21 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.