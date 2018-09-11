शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR

आयकर विभाग से जानकारी छुपाने पर नोएडा के 9000 लोगों की बढ़ सकती हैं मुश्किलें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Tue, 11 Sep 2018 04:13 PM IST
आयकर विभाग ने नोएडा में 9,000 लोगों को नोटिस भेजा है। ये नोटिस उन लोगों को दिया गया है जिन्होंने वित्तीय वर्ष 2010-11 में 30 लाख रुपये और उससे अधिक की संपत्ति अपने नाम रजिस्टर कराई है और इसका विवरण आईटी विभाग को नहीं दिया है। इन 9,000 लोगों से उनकी इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न का विवरण मांगा गया है।
 


बता दें कि इस नोटिस को नोटबंदी से जोड़कर देखा जा रहा है। इससे यह पता करने की कोशिश की जा रही है कि किस-किस ने गलत तरीके से अपना टैक्स बचाने के लिए की कोशिश की है। इसे नोटिस से इन 9000 लोगों की मुश्किलें बढ़ सकती हैं।

