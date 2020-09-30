शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   international arriving passengers can now avail COVID RTPCR testing facility at Delhi Airport

दिल्ली: अब हवाई अड्डे पर कोरोना जांच करवा सकेंगे अंतरराष्ट्रीय यात्री

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 30 Sep 2020 10:59 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : PTI

ख़बर सुनें
देश में बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच सरकार के ताजा दिशा निर्देशों के अनुसार अब दिल्ली हवाई अड्डे पर अंतरराष्ट्रीय उड़ान से सफर कर आने वाले यात्रियों के लिए विशेष व्यवस्था की गई है। दिल्ली इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट लिमिटेड ने जानकारी दी कि अंतरराष्ट्रीय यात्री अब हवाई अड्डे पर ही कोरोना की आरटीपीसीआर जांच करवा सकते हैं। 
city & states delhi ncr delhi delhi news delhi top news corona in delhi corona virus in delhi delhi airport

