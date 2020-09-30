दिल्ली: अब हवाई अड्डे पर कोरोना जांच करवा सकेंगे अंतरराष्ट्रीय यात्री

देश में बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच सरकार के ताजा दिशा निर्देशों के अनुसार अब दिल्ली हवाई अड्डे पर अंतरराष्ट्रीय उड़ान से सफर कर आने वाले यात्रियों के लिए विशेष व्यवस्था की गई है। दिल्ली इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट लिमिटेड ने जानकारी दी कि अंतरराष्ट्रीय यात्री अब हवाई अड्डे पर ही कोरोना की आरटीपीसीआर जांच करवा सकते हैं।

All international arriving passengers can now avail COVID RT-PCR testing facility at Delhi Airport, as per the latest government guidelines: Delhi International Airport Limited