दिल्ली: आयकर विभाग का छापा, दो लोगों के पास 3.30 करोड़ की नगदी-आभूषण बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 27 Mar 2019 06:14 PM IST
दिल्ली में आयकर विभाग को बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है। आयकर विभाग ने बुधवार को 2 अलग-अलग व्यक्तियों से 3.30 करोड़ रुपये की नकदी और आभूषण बरामद किए हैं। इसमें एक व्यक्ति से 2.03 करोड़ रुपये और दूसरे से 1.09 करोड़ रुपये की नकदी जब्त की गई है। साथ ही 17.8 लाख रुपये के आभूषण जब्त किए गए हैं। 
