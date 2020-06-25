शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   high court directs delhi government to take strict action against hospitals not giving real time update of beds employ dedicated officer to fill communication gap

हाईकोर्ट ने दिल्ली से कहा- अस्पताल नहीं दे रहे बेड की सही जानकारी तो करें कार्रवाई, डेडिकेटेड अफसर की करें नियुक्त

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 25 Jun 2020 03:39 PM IST
विज्ञापन
high court directs delhi government to take strict action against hospitals not giving real time update of beds employ dedicated officer to fill communication gap

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर Free में
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

70 वर्षों से करोड़ों पाठकों की पसंद

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने केंद्र और दिल्ली सरकार को निर्देश दिए हैं कि जो अस्पताल कोरोना के मरीजों के इलाज के लिए बेडों का रियल टाइम अपडेट नहीं कर रहे उनके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई कीजिए। अदालत ने ये भी कहा कि सरकारों और अस्पतालों के बीच संवादहीनता नहीं होनी चाहिए।
विज्ञापन

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने कहा है कि अस्पतालों और सरकारों के बीच कम्यूनिकेशन गैप खत्म करने के लिए एक डेडिकेटेड अफसर की नियुक्ति की जाए।
 
शिक्षा और करियर पर 26 जून शाम पांच बजे होगा अमर उजाला वेबिनार का आयोजन, आप भी करें मुफ्त रजिस्ट्रेशन
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
delhi high court coronavirus delhi government coronavirus in delhi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
Education

सीबीएसई की 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षाएं रद्द, 1 से 15 जुलाई तक होनी थी आयोजित

25 जून 2020

कंगना ने स्टारकिड्स पर कसा तंज
Bollywood

कंगना ने साझा की स्टार किड्स की अनदेखी तस्वीरें, लिखा- 'करण जौहर कहते हैं कि ये लोग गुड लुकिंग हैं'

25 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
सिया कक्कड़
Bollywood

16 साल की मशहूर TikToker सिया कक्कड़ ने की आत्महत्या, रात को हुई थी मैनेजर से बात

25 जून 2020

Rehana Fathima
India News

विवादित सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता रेहाना ने टॉपलेस होकर अपने बच्चों से बनवाई पेंटिंग, मामला दर्ज

25 जून 2020

करिश्मा कपूर
Bollywood

करियर के शुरुआती दिनों में ऐसी दिखती थीं करिश्मा कपूर, मेकओवर के बाद बदल गया पूरा LOOK

25 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टर से की जा रही पैंगोंग की निगरानी
Jammu

लद्दाख के पानी में तनाव की लहरें! अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टर से की जा रही पैंगोंग की निगरानी, देखें तस्वीरें

25 जून 2020

गोविंदा के बेटे की कार का मुंबई में हुआ एक्सीडेंट
Bollywood

गोविंदा के बेटे की कार का मुंबई में हुआ एक्सीडेंट, मौके पर पहुंचे गोविंदा ने क्या किया, देखिए..

25 जून 2020

दीवाना फिल्म
Bollywood

28 साल पहले शाहरुख खान ने सबको किया था 'दीवाना', इस हीरो के फिल्म छोड़ने पर हुई थी एंट्री

25 जून 2020

Galwan Vally Satellite Photo
India News

युद्ध जैसा माहौल बनाकर भारत में विदेशी कंपनियों का रास्ता बंद करना चाहता है चीन

25 जून 2020

China may do biological attack intelligence agencies alert
Jhansi

जैविक हमला कर सकता है चीन, खुफिया एजेंसियों ने किया सावधान

25 जून 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited