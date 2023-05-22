Weather Update: आग उगल रहा सूरज, झुलसाने वाली धूप और हीट वेव ने बढ़ाई लोगों की मुश्किलें

दिल्ली-एनसीआर सहित आसपास के इलाकों में लोगों को गर्मी का सितम देखने को मिल रहा है। भारतीय मौसम विभाग ने सोमवार के लिए हीटवेव (लू) का अलर्ट जारी किया। आसमान से सूरज आग उगल रहा है, चिलचिलती धूप के बीच लोगों का गर्मी से बुरा हाल है। दिल्ली और उत्तर भारत के कई अन्य हिस्सों में हीटवेव की स्थिति बनी हुई है।

#WATCH | Heatwave conditions persist in Delhi and several other parts of north India. Visuals from India Gate. pic.twitter.com/dHN4lHJDL7