दिल्ली: हरियाणा का मोस्ट वांटेड बदमाश पुलिस मुठभेड़ में फरार, एक साथी हुआ घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 04 Nov 2018 08:46 AM IST
gun
gun
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में आज तड़के सुबह पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़ हो गई। पुलिस के अनुसार बदमाश हरियाणा का एक वांछित अपराधी था।
आरोपी बदमाश का नाम अशोक प्रधान बताया जा रहा है। रविवार सुबह दिल्ली के गाजीपुर में पुलिस का बदमाशों के साथ मुठभेड़ हो गया। इस दौरान अशोक भागने में कामयाब हो गया। हालांकि हमले में उसका साथी विनोद घायल हो गया।

 

wanted criminal encounter in delhi
