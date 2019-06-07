शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   hapur man killed in farms by unknown assailants

खेत पर काम करने गए युवक की गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या, नहीं मिला आरोपियों का सुराग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हापुड़ Updated Fri, 07 Jun 2019 03:26 PM IST
हापुड़ में हुई इस शख्स की हत्या
हापुड़ में हुई इस शख्स की हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली से हापुड़ देहात थाना क्षेत्र में शुक्रवार सुबह उस वक्त हड़कंप मच गया जब खेत पर काम करने गए एक युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सुबह-सुबह गोलियों की तड़तड़ाहट से पूरे इलाके में सनसनी मच गई। बाद में जब लोगों को पता चला कि एक युवक की हत्या कर दी गई तो इलाके में दहशत फैल गई।

घटना की जानकारी पुलिस को मिलते ही एक टीम मौके पर पहुंची और शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। इसके साथ ही पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है, हालांकि अब तक हत्यारों का कोई सुराग नहीं लगा है।

Recommended

Cricket News

World Cup 2019 में 5 विकेट लेने वाले पहले गेंदबाज बने स्टार्क, साथ ही तोड़ दिया 21 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड

7 जून 2019

मिचेल स्टार्क
स्टार्क कुल्टरनाईल
मिचेल स्टार्क
स्टार्क
Cricket News

World Cup 2019 में 5 विकेट लेने वाले पहले गेंदबाज बने स्टार्क, साथ ही तोड़ दिया 21 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड

7 जून 2019

राम से बड़ा राम का नाम
Spirituality

भगवान श्री राम और उनकी लीला से जुड़ी 10 बड़ी बातें जो हर किसी को पता होना चाहिए

7 जून 2019

Bollywood

रणबीर-आलिया की शादी में नहीं जाना चाहतीं एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड कटरीना कैफ, बताई खास वजह

7 जून 2019

Katrina Kaif
Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif
malaika arora, arjun kapoor
कटरीना
Bollywood

रणबीर-आलिया की शादी में नहीं जाना चाहतीं एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड कटरीना कैफ, बताई खास वजह

7 जून 2019

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Astrology

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Cricket News

सेना का सम्मान कर विवादों में फंसे धोनी, ICC ने कहा- 'बलिदान बैज' उतारकर खेलो मैच

6 जून 2019

बलिदान बैज के साथ धोनी
धोनी
धोनी
पैरा फोर्स
Cricket News

सेना का सम्मान कर विवादों में फंसे धोनी, ICC ने कहा- 'बलिदान बैज' उतारकर खेलो मैच

6 जून 2019

10th pass can also open gas agency and earn money, apply like this
Personal Finance

10वीं पास भी गैस एजेंसी लेकर कमा सकते हैं मोटे पैसे, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

7 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Shimla

मनाली में सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़, 9 महिलाओं समेत 11 लोग गिरफ्तार

6 जून 2019

दूर होगी रिश्तों की दरार, बढ़ेगा जीवनसाथी का प्यार
Astrology

दूर होगी रिश्तों की दरार, बढ़ेगा जीवनसाथी का प्यार
विज्ञापन
crime in hapur hapur police murder in hapur
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

delhi high court
Delhi NCR

गाय छोड़ने के लिए 250 रुपए रिश्वत लेने का आरोपी 28 साल बाद बरी

7 जून 2019

वाणिज्य एवं उद्योग व रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जापान में जी-20 की बैठक में पीयूष गोयल करेंगे भारतीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल का नेतृत्व

7 जून 2019

इमरान खान
Opinion

पाक का रक्षा बजट : लोगों की उंगलियां सेना की तरफ उठ रही हैं

7 जून 2019

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत
Meerut

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत बोले- राष्ट्रभक्ति की भावना दिल में होनी चाहिए, दिखावे में नहीं

7 जून 2019

wipro chairman azim premji to retire on 30 july
Corporate

विप्रो को अलविदा कहेंगे अजीम प्रेमजी, बेटे रिशद को मिलेगी कमान

6 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

मिशन कश्मीर को रफ्तार देने के लिए जल्द आ सकते हैं शाह, शुरू हो चुकी तैयारी

6 जून 2019

vijay kalantri
India News

3334 करोड़ के बकायेदार उद्योगपति विजय कलंत्री डिफाल्टर घोषित

6 जून 2019

निर्मला सीतारमण (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वित्त मंत्री बनने के बाद निर्मला का पहला विदेश दौरा, जी-20 समिट के लिए जाएंगी जापान

6 जून 2019

उमा भारती
India News

पार्टी में ‘गंगा’ पर अहम भूमिका निभाएंगी उमा भारती, शाह के साथ हुई लंबी मंत्रणा

6 जून 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
Rest of World

खशोगी की हत्या के बाद ट्रंप ने दी सऊदी को परमाणु तकनीक

6 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के साउथ एवेन्यू में नौकर की हत्या, कर्वाटर से बरामद हुआ शव

दिल्ली के साउथ एवेन्यू में एक घरेलू नौकर की हत्या की खबर मिली है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक यहां नौकरों के क्वार्टर में रहने वाले सुरेश की शुक्रवार तड़के करीब 1.30 बजे हत्या कर दी गई। आगे की जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है...

7 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः बुराड़ी में मुठभेड़ के बाद दो बदमाश गिरफ्तार, एक घायल

7 जून 2019

delhi high court
Delhi NCR

गाय छोड़ने के लिए 250 रुपए रिश्वत लेने का आरोपी 28 साल बाद बरी

7 जून 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

भीषण गर्मी से पक्षी पहुंच रहे अस्पताल, घरौंदे भी खाली

7 जून 2019

manish sisodia
Delhi NCR

महिलाओं की मुफ्त यात्रा पर बोले सिसोदिया,  पैसा भी है और योजना का प्रस्ताव तैयार कर रहे हैं

7 जून 2019

विजय गोयल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली की पहली महिला ऑटो ड्राइवर लुटी तो विजय गोयल ने अपना वेतन देने का किया एलान

6 जून 2019

जेनेरिक दवाएं
Delhi NCR

जेनेरिक दवाओं के मामले में सरकार की बड़ी कामयाबी, 6 साल में की बंपर कमाई

7 जून 2019

Temperature in delhi is 42.5 degree
Delhi NCR

मौसम का कहर जारी, पश्चिमी यूपी में आज चल सकती है धूल भरी आंधी

6 जून 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल बोले, बदरपुर के लोगों को एक हफ्ते में मिलने लगेगा गंगा जल

7 जून 2019

arrest
Delhi NCR

खिलौना पिस्टल दिखाकर लूटने वाला राष्ट्रीय स्तर का पहलवान धरा, तीन साथी भी पकड़े गए

7 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

धोनी के ग्लव्स विवाद में कूदा पाकिस्तान, पाक मंत्री ने छेड़ा महाभारत का जिक्र

विश्व कप 2019 में साउथ अफ्रीका के खिलाफ मैच में भारतीय विकेटकीपर धोनी के गलव्स में भारतीय पैरा स्पेशल फोर्स का चिन्ह देखा गया था। इसके बाद से ही धोनी के ये गलव्स चर्चा का विषय बने हुए हैं। अब इस ग्लव्स विवाद में पाकिस्तान भी कूद पड़ा है।

7 जून 2019

रिजल्ट 1:41

Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2019: परीक्षा के रिजल्ट देखने के लिए अपनाएं ये तरीका

7 जून 2019

टेनिस 2:44

अपने शानदार प्रदर्शन से यूथ आइकॉन बने महेश भूपति, देखिए महेश भूपति का अब तक का सफर

7 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:12

भारत ने खेला था पहले विश्वकप का पहला मैच, गावस्कर ने बनाया था ये शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड

7 जून 2019

सीएम योगी 1:18

आज अयोध्या दौरे पर सीएम योगी, 7 फीट ऊंची भगवान राम की प्रतिमा का करेंगे अनावरण

7 जून 2019

Related

NEET
Delhi NCR

NEET Results 2019 : नीट परीक्षा का रिजल्ट आज, यहां जानिए कैसे देख पाएंगे परिणाम

5 जून 2019

हरदीप सिंह पुरी, केंद्रीय मंत्री
Delhi NCR

महिलाओं के लिए मुफ्त सफर पर केंद्रीय मंत्री का सवाल, प्रस्ताव तैयार हुआ नहीं कर दिया एलान

6 जून 2019

खुरेजी खास
Delhi NCR

ईद के दिन दिल्ली में टला बड़ा हादसा, लोगों में आक्रोश, किया पथराव और नारेबाजी

6 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली मेट्रो की वॉयलेट लाइन पर आधे घंटे तक देरी से चलीं ट्रेनें, पीक आवर में लोग हुए परेशान

6 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

ट्रेनों को मिले नए स्टॉपेज की होगी समीक्षा, 67 ट्रेनों के ठहराव में हो सकता है बदलाव

6 जून 2019

Arrest
Delhi NCR

बाइक बोट कंपनी का फ्रेंचाइजी हेड विजय कसाना गिरफ्तार

7 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.