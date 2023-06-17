Gurugram : शराब की दुकान पर चली गोली, एक आदमी की मौत और दूसरा घायल

गुरुग्राम में एक शराब की दुकान पर हुई गोलीबारी में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई और दूसरा घायल हो गया। मानेसर के एसएचओ अवित कुमार ने कहा, "हरियाणा के गुरुग्राम में पचगांव के पास एक शराब की दुकान पर गोली चलने की घटना हुई। घटना के दौरान मौजूद लोगों और ग्राहकों पर दो लोगों ने अंधाधुंध फायरिंग कर दी जिसमें एक की मौत हो गई और एक घायल हो गया। पुलिस गोली मारने वालों की पहचान के लिए जांच कर रही है।

Haryana | One person died and another was injured after two people opened fire at a wine shop in Gurugram