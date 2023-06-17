Gurugram : शराब की दुकान पर चली गोली, एक आदमी की मौत और दूसरा घायल

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
गुरुग्राम में एक शराब की दुकान पर हुई गोलीबारी में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई और दूसरा घायल हो गया। मानेसर के एसएचओ अवित कुमार ने कहा, "हरियाणा के गुरुग्राम में पचगांव के पास एक शराब की दुकान पर गोली चलने की घटना हुई। घटना के दौरान मौजूद लोगों और ग्राहकों पर दो लोगों ने अंधाधुंध फायरिंग कर दी जिसमें एक की मौत हो गई और एक घायल हो गया। पुलिस गोली मारने वालों की पहचान के लिए जांच कर रही है।
Haryana | One person died and another was injured after two people opened fire at a wine shop in Gurugram
Avit Kumar, SHO of Manesar, said "A shooting incident occurred at a liquor shop near Pachgaon in Gurugram, Haryana. Two people fired indiscriminately at the public and… pic.twitter.com/LoehG713ZB— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023
