Delhi NCR ›   Gurugram ›   कोर्ट ने जोगिंदर और दयाचंद को किया सशर्त रिहा

कोर्ट ने जोगिंदर और दयाचंद को किया सशर्त रिहा

Mon, 09 Jul 2018 07:36 PM IST
एचआर हेड पर हमला--फॉलोअप
अदालत ने जोगिंदर और दयाचंद को किया सशर्त रिहा
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
गुरुग्राम। जापानी ऑटो मोबाइल कंपनी मित्सुबा के एचआर हेड दिनेश शर्मा पर जानलेवा हमले के आरोपी जोगिंदर और दयाचंद को सोमवार को जिला अदालत ने सशर्त रिहा कर दिया। यह दोनों आरोपी बीते एक महीने तीन दिन से जेल में बंद थे। पुलिस की जांच में इनके खिलाफ कोई सबूत नहीं मिले हैं।
पुलिस उपायुक्त (अपराध) सुमित कुमार ने बताया कि एचआर हेड पर हुए जानलेवा हमले में शुरुआती जांच के आधार पर जोगिंदर और दयाचंद को गिरफ्तार किया गया था, जबकि हमला पथरेड़ी गांव चरण सिंह, सुरेंद्र उर्फ सुला और रेवाड़ी के बवाल निवासी कृषन ने किया था। इस मामले में बनाई गई एसआईटी की कार्रवाई में चरण सिंह और कृषन की गिरफ्तारी के बाद जांच में जोगिंदर और दयाचंद के खिलाफ कोई सबूत नहीं मिले। सोमवार को अपराध शाखा बिलासपुर की टीम ने अदालत से इनकी रिहाई की अपील। जिस पर अदालत ने दोनों को सशर्त रिहा कर दिया।
