शहीद उधम सिंह की पुण्यतिथि मनाई गई

Noida Bureau Updated Tue, 31 Jul 2018 09:00 PM IST
शहीद उधम सिंह की पुण्यतिथि मनाई गई
गुरुग्राम। अमर शहीद सरदार उधम सिंह के शहादत दिवस पर शहर में जगह जगह कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन किया गया। इस मौके पर लोगों ने शहीद उधमसिंह को याद करते हुए श्रृद्धांजलि दी।
फर्रुखनगर के गांव पातली हाजीपुर स्थित रघुनाथ बाल विद्या मंदिर सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल में मंगलवार को अमर शहीद सरदार उधमसिंह की पुण्यतिथि पर श्रृद्धांजलि सभा का आयोजन किया गया। इस मौके पर सैंकड़ों स्कूल छात्रों और शिक्षकों ने शहीद को श्रृद्धांजलि अृपित की। इस मौके पर विद्यालय परिसर में पौधारोपण कार्यक्रम का भी आयोजन किया गया।
कंबोज युवा वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन की ओर से सेक्टर-4 स्थित वैश्य अग्रवाल धर्मशाला में उनकी स्मृति में कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया। एसोसिएशन के प्रधान रवि कंबोज ने बताया कि आयोजन को सार्थक बनाने के लिए %बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ% के संदेश के साथ प्रतियोगिताओं का आयोजन किया गया। सेक्टर-4 स्थित रजत जयंती पार्क में ऑल इंडिया डेमोक्रेटिक यूथ ऑर्गेनाइजेशन की ओर से आयोजित कार्यक्रम में जिला अध्यक्ष बलवान सिंह ने बताया कि जलियांवाला बाग की घटना के बाद शहीद उधमसिंह दोषियों को मौत के घाट उतारकर दम लिया। इस मौके पर संगठन ने सरकारी खाली पदों को भरने से लेकर चार मुख्य मांगों को उठाया।
