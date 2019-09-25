शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   greater noida 50 thousand bounty criminal arrested by up stf wanted

ग्रेटर नोएडाः 50 हजार का इनामी गैंगस्टर गिरफ्तार, 11 साल से था फरार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ग्रेटर नोएडा Updated Wed, 25 Sep 2019 04:32 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Social media
ख़बर सुनें
ग्रेटर नोएडा में आज यूपी एसटीएफ ने बड़ी सफलता हासिल करते हुए 50000 के इनामी बदमाश को गिरफ्तार किया है।
विज्ञापन
बदमाश का नाम राकेश उर्फ उदना है। पुलिस को इसकी 11 सालों से तलाश थी और यह गैंगस्टर के मामले में वांछित चल रहा था।

बदमाश राकेश पर पीलीभीत से 50000 हजार का ईनाम घोषित था। एसटीएफ की नोएडा यूनिट में पीलीभीत के सुनगढ़ी थाना क्षेत्र से किया गिरफ्तार।
इस नवरात्री कराएं 9 दिन का अनुष्ठान , माँ दुर्गा के आशीर्वाद से होंगी सभी मनोकामनाएं पूरी : 29 सितम्बर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

घटनास्थल पर खड़ा कैंटर
Chandigarh

जींद: हिसार से सेना भर्ती से लौट रहे युवकों के ऑटो पर चढ़ा टैंकर, 10 की मौत

25 सितंबर 2019

मंगल का राशि परिवर्तन
Predictions

ग्रह परिवर्तन: आज से मंगल कन्या राशि में, जानिए सभी राशियों पर कैसा होगा इसका असर

25 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

अनिल कपूर की बिना मूछों वाली फोटो देख अर्जुन कपूर ने किया कमेंट, कहा- 'मेहनत का भंडार'

25 सितंबर 2019

anil arjun
anil kapoor
Arjun Kapoor
rajkumar rao
Bollywood

अनिल कपूर की बिना मूछों वाली फोटो देख अर्जुन कपूर ने किया कमेंट, कहा- 'मेहनत का भंडार'

25 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
वायुसेना का विमान
India News

कई एयरबेस पर आत्मघाती हमले की फिराक में जैश के आतंकी, हाईअलर्ट पर वायुसेना

25 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

दादा साहेब फाल्के पुरस्कार से सम्मानित होंगे अमिताभ बच्चन

25 सितंबर 2019

अमिताभ बच्चन
केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर
karan johar
amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

दादा साहेब फाल्के पुरस्कार से सम्मानित होंगे अमिताभ बच्चन

25 सितंबर 2019

दादा साहेब फाल्के अवॉर्ड विजेता
Education

अमिताभ से पहले किस-किस को मिल चुका है दादा साहेब फाल्के अवॉर्ड, जानें इसकी खासियत

25 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या के दिन घर बैठे गया में करवायें ज्ञात-अज्ञात पितरों का श्राद्ध - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या के दिन घर बैठे गया में करवायें ज्ञात-अज्ञात पितरों का श्राद्ध - 28 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
greater noida news greater noida crime in noida noida police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

swami chinmayanand case SIT arrested girl in shahjahanpur
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद केस: छात्रा कि जमानत याचिका खारिज, अदालत ने 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा

25 सितंबर 2019

दादा साहेब फाल्के अवॉर्ड विजेता
Education

अमिताभ से पहले किस-किस को मिल चुका है दादा साहेब फाल्के अवॉर्ड, जानें इसकी खासियत

25 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj

आजम खां को इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट से बड़ी राहत, 29 एफआईआर पर रोक

25 सितंबर 2019

वायुसेना का विमान
India News

कई एयरबेस पर आत्मघाती हमले की फिराक में जैश के आतंकी, हाईअलर्ट पर वायुसेना

25 सितंबर 2019

Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon
Bollywood

तस्वीर शेयर होते ही फिर से ट्रोल हुए अक्षय कुमार, यूजर ने कहा- 'ये कैसे देशभक्त हैं?'

25 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अमिताभ बच्चन को दादा साहेब फाल्के पुरस्कार
Bollywood

दादा साहेब फाल्के पुरस्कार मिलने पर बोले अमिताभ बच्चन, 'मेरे पास शब्द नहीं हैं'

25 सितंबर 2019

aishwarya rai
Bollywood

इस वजह से आराध्या को स्कूल से लेने खुद पहुंचीं ऐश्वर्या राय, कैमरा देख ये था रिएक्शन

25 सितंबर 2019

पिता का फूटा दर्द
Delhi NCR

जिसने MBBS में टॉप किया वो आत्महत्या कैसे कर सकती है, पिता का फूटा दर्द

25 सितंबर 2019

anil arjun
Bollywood

अनिल कपूर की बिना मूछों वाली फोटो देख अर्जुन कपूर ने किया कमेंट, कहा- 'मेहनत का भंडार'

25 सितंबर 2019

pm modi, elvis presley
Hollywood

कौन हैं अमेरिकी रॉकस्टार एल्विस प्रेस्ली, जिससे डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने की मोदी की तुलना

25 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

kejriwal and manoj tiwari
Delhi NCR

एनआरसी पर केजरीवाल की चुटकी के बाद भड़के मनोज तिवारी, बोले- मानसिक संतुलन खो बैठे हैं सीएम

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने बुधवार को किरायेदारों के लिए मीटर योजना का एलान किया। यह एलान उन्होंने एक प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में किया और इसके अंत में उनसे एक ऐसा सवाल पूछा गया जो इस समय पूरे देश में चर्चा का विषय है

25 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Kejriwal announce Huge Relief for all Renters in Delhi pre paid meter scheme for tenants
Delhi NCR

मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल का बड़ा एलान, अब किरायेदार भी लगवा सकेंगे अपना मीटर

25 सितंबर 2019

घायल पत्रकार
Delhi NCR

महिला पत्रकार से झपटमारी मामले में नया मोड़, सीसीटीवी में दिखे आरोपी, तीन पुलिसकर्मी सस्पेंड

25 सितंबर 2019

कुलदीप सेंगर
Delhi NCR

एम्स से डिस्चार्ज की गई उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता, परिवार को दिल्ली में रुकने के निर्देश

25 सितंबर 2019

पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर में भारी तबाही
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत उत्तर भारत में महसूस किए गए तेज भूकंप के झटके, पीओके में भारी तबाही

24 सितंबर 2019

हत्या के बाद जमा भीड़
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद में बेखौफ बदमाशों ने व्यापारी की दिनदहाड़े गोली मारकर की हत्या

25 सितंबर 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

पानी पर खींचतानः केंद्रीय मंत्री के गंदे पानी के दावे पर बोले केजरीवाल, जगह बताएं हम कराएंगे ठीक

25 सितंबर 2019

2
Delhi NCR

नया कानून बना परिवहन विभाग के गले की फांस, इस महीने नहीं कटा एक भी चालान

25 सितंबर 2019

बाबा रामदेव
Delhi NCR

गांधी परिवार चाहता था अमित शाह जेल में ही खत्म हो जाएं- स्वामी रामदेव

24 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः स्पेशल सेल और बदमाशों के बीच जबरदस्त मुठभेड़, दो बदमाश घायल

25 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

लिफ्ट में क्यों लगा होता है आईना, वजह है रोचक

हम सब ने कभी न कभी लिफ्ट का इस्तेमाल किया ही हैं। लेकिन क्या आपने लिफ्ट में एक बात गौर फरमाई है। शायद आपको याद नहीं आ रहा होगा। चलिए हम आपको बताते हैं।

25 सितंबर 2019

इमरान खान 1:23

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप से भीख मांगने पर पाक पीएम इमरान खान ने दी सफाई, कहा- मैंने भीख नहीं मांगी

25 सितंबर 2019

शरद पवार 1:36

MSCB घोटाला: शरद पवार और अजित पवार पर ईडी ने दर्ज किया केस

25 सितंबर 2019

watch business news in a click including GDP forecast by ADB Bank 2:23

एडीबी ने घटाया भारत की विकास दर का अनुमान, देखें कारोबार और टेक की बड़ी खबरें

25 सितंबर 2019

केजरीवाल एनआरसी 1:36

NRC पर अरविंद केजरीवाल का तंज, अगर NRC हुआ लागू तो सबसे पहले मनोज तिवारी को छोड़नी पड़ेगी दिल्ली

25 सितंबर 2019

Related

नरेंद्र
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः द्वारका में प्रॉपर्टी डीलर को गोलियों से भूना, रंजिश का अंदेशा

25 सितंबर 2019

delhi bjp
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में भाजपा का जन जागरण अभियान आज से, नड्डा करेंगे शुरुआत

25 सितंबर 2019

एम्स
Delhi NCR

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को एम्स से छुट्टी मिली, कोर्ट ने कहा परिवार दिल्ली में रहे

25 सितंबर 2019

इस अवसर पर लगाई गई एक प्रदर्शनी
Delhi NCR

एम्स का 64वां स्थापना दिवस आज, स्वास्थ्य मंत्री करेंगे एप लॉन्च

25 सितंबर 2019

रामलीला की तैयारियां...
Delhi NCR

दो साल पहले शुरू हुई थी देश की एकमात्र बाल रामलीला

25 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: चप्पल गलत बनाने का विरोध किया तो धारदार हथियार से कर दी हत्या

25 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited