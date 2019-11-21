शहर चुनें

दुष्कर्म की कोशिश, दो लोगों पर रिपोर्ट

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 21 Nov 2019 07:18 PM IST
साहिबाबाद। साहिबाबाद थाना क्षेत्र की एक कॉलोनी में दो पड़ोसी युवकों ने घर में घुसकर महिला से दुष्कर्म करने का प्रयास किया। महिला के शोर मचाने पर आरोपी दोनों युवक भाग गए। पीड़िता के परिजनों ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ साहिबाबाद थाने में नामजद रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है।
साहिबाबाद थाना क्षेत्र की एक कॉलोनी में युवक परिवार के साथ रहता है। उन्होंने बताया कि बुधवार रात वह काम पर गए थे। घर में उनकी पत्नी अकेली थी। रात में करीब 11 बजे दो पड़ोसी युवक घर में घुस गए। दोनों युवकों ने उनकी पत्नी से दुष्कर्म का प्रयास किया। पत्नी ने शोर मचा दिया। शोर सुनकर घर में मौजूद अन्य परिजन मौके पर पहुंचे। परिजनों को आता देखकर आरोपी भाग गए। पीड़ित परिजनों ने साहिबाबाद थाने में मामले की शिकायत की। साहिबाबाद एसएचओ जितेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि पीड़ित परिजनों की शिकायत पर दो आरोपियों के नाम पर नामजद रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।
