Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad ›   छेड़छाड़ के विरोध पर पिता को पीटा, 50 हजार लूटे

छेड़छाड़ के विरोध पर पिता को पीटा, 50 हजार लूटे

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 14 Mar 2019 01:20 AM IST
छेड़छाड़ का विरोध करने पर पिता को पीटा, 50 हजार लूटे
गाजियाबाद। बेटी के साथ छेड़छाड़ का विरोध करने पर दबंग युवकों ने पिता को पीटा और दुकान से 50 हजार रुपये लूट लिए। आरोपी शिकायत करने पर जान से मारने की धमकी देते हुए फरार हो गए। सिहानीगेट थाना क्षेत्र के एक मोहल्ले में रहने व्यक्ति ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है कि उनकी बेटी नाबालिग है और कक्षा 12 में पढ़ती है। मोहल्ले में ही रहने वाला युवक स्कूल और ट्यूशन आने-जाने के दौरान छेड़छाड़ करता है। बताया कि 10 मार्च को वह घर के बाहर अपनी दुकान पर बैठे हुए थे, उसी दौरान आरोपी युवक बेटी के साथ छेड़छाड़ करने लगा। विरोध किया तो वो चार पांच युवकों को लेकर आ गया और मारपीट शुरू कर दी। आरोपी दुकान में रखे 50 हजार रुपये भी लूटकर ले गया। शिकायत करने पर जान से मारने की धमकी दी। पीड़ित ने बताया कि आरोपियों की डर की वजह से छात्रा ने ट्यूशन भी जाना बंद कर दिया है। सिहानीगेट थाना पुलिस ने पीड़ित की तहरीर पर आरोपी युवक के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर ली गई है। मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

