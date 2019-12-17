शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad DM orders new time table for nursery to 12th standard schools

गाजियाबाद: बढ़ती ठंड के कारण सुबह 09:30 बजे से खुलेंगे सभी स्कूल, डीएम ने दिए आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद Updated Tue, 17 Dec 2019 07:37 PM IST
स्कूल
स्कूल - फोटो : Twitter
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली एनसीआर में लगातार बढ़ती ठंड और शीतलहर को देखते हुए गाजियाबाद जिलाधिकारी ने स्कूलों के लिए दिशानिर्देश जारी किए हैं। जिलाधिकारी ने आदेश दिया है कि बुधवार 18 दिसंबर से जनपद के सभी स्कूलों में नर्सरी से 12वीं तक की कक्षाएं सुबह 09:30 बजे से 03:00 बजे तक संचालित होंगी। 
विज्ञापन
सभी स्कूलों को कड़ाई से आदेश का अनुपालन सुनिश्चित करने को कहा गया है। स्कूलों की यह समयसारिणी जिलाधिकारी के अगले आदेश तक लागू रहेगी। 

सूर्य ग्रहण पर कुष्ठ आश्रम में दान से होंगे सूर्य वलिष्ठ, राहु भी होंगे शान्त : 25-Dec-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: डासना जेल का कैदी कोर्ट से फरार, पुलिसकर्मी का भी पता नहीं

17 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Ghaziabad

खेलते-खेलते दिल्ली घूमने निकल गए चार छात्र, एक वापस घर लौटा

17 दिसंबर 2019

ghazibad news
Ghaziabad

कूड़ा निस्तारण न करने पर 35 सोसायटियों, संस्थाओं को नोटिस जारी

17 दिसंबर 2019

पीरियड्स के दौरान अत्यधिक रक्तस्राव से बचने के ये हैं घरेलू उपाय
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान अत्यधिक रक्तस्राव से बचने के ये हैं घरेलू उपाय
ghaziabad bussinessmen
Ghaziabad

एक कमरे से शुरू किया बिजनेस, अब पांच फैक्टरियों के मालिक हैं अशोक

17 दिसंबर 2019

ghaziabad is 2nd most polluted city of country
Ghaziabad

बुलंदशहर और गाजियाबाद रहा देश का दूसरा सबसे प्रदूषित शहर

17 दिसंबर 2019

hapur news
Hapur

मारपीट के मामले में कार्रवाई न होने पर ऑटो चालकों का प्रदर्शन

17 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
विज्ञापन
ghaziabad temperature ghaziabad schools delhi temperature
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Seelampur violent protest against citizenship amendment act 2019 after delhi jamia see photos
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरेंः जामिया के बाद अब सुलगा सीलमपुर-जाफराबाद, हिंसक प्रदर्शन में फूंकी पुलिस चौकी

17 दिसंबर 2019

परवेज मुशर्रफ और दिल्ली स्थित उनका पुराना मकान
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में हुआ था पाक के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति परवेज मुशर्रफ का जन्म, इस इलाके में गुजरा है बचपन

17 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bijnor

यूपी: कोर्ट में बदमाशों ने बरसाईं ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां, जज ने भागकर बचाई जान, एक की मौत

17 दिसंबर 2019

Unnao case
Kanpur

उन्नाव आत्मदाह केस: आरोपी ने दो बार तुड़वाई थी शादी, मिठाई बांटकर मनाया था जश्न

17 दिसंबर 2019

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति परवेज मुशर्रफ को अदालत ने मौत की सजा सुनाई है
World

पाकिस्तान: देशद्रोह मामले में तानाशाह और पूर्व राष्ट्रपति परवेज मुशर्रफ को सजा-ए-मौत

17 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

INDvWI: पलटवार को बेकरार भारत, ये 11 खिलाड़ी लेंगे चेन्नई हार का बदला

17 दिसंबर 2019

सऊदी अरब का खामोश शहर
Bizarre News

सऊदी अरब का वो खामोश शहर, जहां कोई नहीं आता-जाता, सदियों से है वीरान

17 दिसंबर 2019

Sabka Vishwas Yojna government scheme being closed from 1 january 2020
Personal Finance

एक जनवरी 2020 से बंद हो रही है ये सरकारी योजना, फटाफट उठाएं लाभ

17 दिसंबर 2019

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Kanpur

कैसे बाहुबली विधायक से दुष्कर्म का दोषी करार दिया गया सेंगर, पढ़ें पूरी टाइमलाइन

17 दिसंबर 2019

हुमा कुरैशी
Bollywood

हुमा कुरैशी बोलीं- कुल्हाड़ी लेकर छात्रों को काटना क्यों नहीं शुरू कर देते? जमीर बचा है या मर गया?

17 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

किसी तरह की हिंसा बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी, दिल्लीवासी शांति बनाए रखें: अरविंद केजरीवाल

उन्होंने लिखा कि, "मेरी सभी दिल्लीवासियों से अपील है कि शांति बनाए रखें। एक सभ्य समाज में किसी भी तरह की हिंसा बर्दाश्त नहीं की जा सकती। हिंसा से कुछ हासिल नहीं होगा।

17 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Jamia violence police isuues new video of stone pelting says conspiracy not spontaneous petrol bomb
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस ने जारी किया जामिया पर नया वीडियो, कहा- प्रदर्शनकारी लाए थे पेट्रोल बम

17 दिसंबर 2019

सीजेआई एसए बोबडे
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषी अक्षय की याचिका मामले से अलग हुए सीजेआई, कल दूसरे बेंच में सुनवाई

17 दिसंबर 2019

ठंड का लुत्फ उठाते सैलानी
Delhi NCR

ठंड ने तोड़ा 16 साल का रिकॉर्ड, ठिठुरन बढ़ी, अगले दो दिन राहत के आसार नहीं

17 दिसंबर 2019

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Delhi

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड: दोषी करार दिए जाते ही फूट-फूट कर रो पड़े कुलदीप सेंगर, बहन ने दिया दिलासा

16 दिसंबर 2019

विनय शर्मा(फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

विनय शर्मा ने भेजी थी दया याचिका, तिहाड़ प्रशासन ने भेजी राष्ट्रपति को रिपोर्ट

16 दिसंबर 2019

अमित शाह
Delhi NCR

चुनावी मोड में भाजपा, आज अमित शाह तो 22 को पीएम मोदी करेंगे दिल्ली में रैली

17 दिसंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Education

एमए, एमफिल व पीएचडी छात्रों को घर से परीक्षा देने का मौका

17 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस
Delhi NCR

नागरिकता कानून: हिंसक प्रदर्शन की आशंका, बढ़ाई गई गृह मंत्री शाह के आवास की सुरक्षा

17 दिसंबर 2019

विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Delhi NCR

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामलाः कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर दोषी करार, 19 दिसंबर को सजा का एलान संभव

16 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

बदला लेने के लिए बिजनौर CJM कोर्ट में बरसीं ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां, पेशी पर आए हत्यारोपी का मर्डर

यूपी के बिजनौर की सीजेएम अदालत में पेशी पर आए दो हत्यारोपियों पर एक दूसरे पक्ष ने गोलियों से हमला कर दिया। हमले में मुख्य आरोपी शाहनवाज की मौत हो गई। देखिए कैसे कोर्ट रूम में हमलावरों ने इस वारदात को अंजाम दिया।

17 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया 2:03

अब नाबालिग नहीं रहा निर्भया रेप केस का आरोपी, लेकिन किसी को नहीं खबर कि कहां है वो ?

17 दिसंबर 2019

ज्योतिषि 2:46

18 दिसंबर 2019 का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

17 दिसंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:48

CAA से देश के मुसलमान की नागरिकता पर खतरा नहीं, कांग्रेस जैसे दल फैला रहे हिंसा- पीएम

17 दिसंबर 2019

दरबार 3:48

'दरबार' का ट्रेलर लॉन्च, रजनीकांत ने बताई अमिताभ बच्चन से जुड़ी कुछ खास बातें

17 दिसंबर 2019

Related

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

मानहानि मामला: कोर्ट से अरविंद केजरीवाल ने जारी समन रद्द करने की गुहार लगाई

17 दिसंबर 2019

जामिया वीसी और डीसीपी दक्षिण-पूर्वी दिल्ली
Delhi NCR

जामिया वीसी ने कहा- बिना इजाजत कैंपस में घुसी दिल्ली पुलिस, दर्ज कराएंगे एफआईआर

16 दिसंबर 2019

माहौल गर्म
Delhi NCR

नागरिकता बिल पर बवाल: हिंसा की आग से गरमाई सियासत, बिगड़े नेताओं के बोल

16 दिसंबर 2019

फांसी
Delhi NCR

सुबह की खामोशी में दी जाएगी फांसी, इशारे से होगा सारा काम

14 दिसंबर 2019

Fastag
Delhi NCR

आज से फास्टैग लागू, टोल में सरकार ने दी थोड़ी राहत

15 दिसंबर 2019

हिंसक प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

जामिया हिंसा: लोकल नेता कर रहे थे भीड़ का नेतृत्व, योजना बनाकर की गई हिंसा

15 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited