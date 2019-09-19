शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR

दिल्ली : स्पेशल सेल ने गैंगेस्टर शिखंड़ी को किया गिरफ्तार, हत्या के मामले में था फरार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 19 Sep 2019 06:20 PM IST
शिखंड़ी गिरफ्तार (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
शिखंड़ी गिरफ्तार (सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : Social Media (File Photo)
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने गैंगेस्टर शिखंड़ी को हत्या के मामले में द्वारका-6 से गिरफ्तार किया है। शिखंड़ी अपराह के बाद से ही फरार चल रहा था। बता दें कि पुलिस उसकी लंबे समय से तलाश में जुटी थी। 
delhi police special cell delhi police dwarka delhi
