शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018 'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   four workers died during construction of DDA building in delhi

दिल्ली: डीडीए बिल्डिंग निर्माण के दौरान क्रेन का टूटा तार, 4 मजदूरों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 29 Oct 2018 09:16 PM IST
Demo Pic
Demo Pic
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में एक दिल दहला देने वाली घटना सामने आई है। एक निजी कंपनी की क्रेन के ऊपर से तार टूटने से 4 मजदूरों की मौत हो गई। घटना होते ही मौके पर अफरातफरी मच गई।
विज्ञापन



मामला दिल्ली के नरेला का है, जहां एक निजी कंपनी डीडीए की बिल्डिंग का निर्माण कार्य कर रही थी। सोमवार को भी रोज की तरह काम चल रहा था, इस दौरान 4 मजदूर क्रेन के ऊपर बैठे हुए थे। अचानक क्रेन का तार टूट गया और चारों मजूदर नीचे गिर गए।

मौके पर मौजूद लोगों ने उन्हें सत्यवादी राजा हरीशचंद्र अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। मजदूरों की पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। 

Recommended

INDvWI: Virat Kohli and Company wants win at any cost in Fourth ODI against Windies
Cricket News

भारत-वेस्टइंडीज के बीच चौथा वन-डे आज, इन गलतियों को सुधारना चाहेगी कोहली सेना

29 अक्टूबर 2018

अंसल वैली पति ने पत्नी को फेंका
Delhi NCR

जिसके लिए रखा लंबी उम्र का व्रत उसी ने ली जान, पढ़ें आखिर पति ने 8वीं मंजिल से क्यों फेंका?

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

अर्जुन कपूर के साथ शादी को लेकर पहली बार बोली मलाइका, निराश हो सकते हैं फैंस

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
arjun kapoor malaika arora
malaika arora arjun kapoor
Bollywood

अर्जुन कपूर के साथ शादी को लेकर पहली बार बोली मलाइका, निराश हो सकते हैं फैंस

29 अक्टूबर 2018

UP police daroga and army man fight at ballia in uttar pradesh
Varanasi

बलिया में बीच सड़क पर हुई दरोगा और फौजी की भिड़ंत, घंटों मची रही अफरातफरी

29 अक्टूबर 2018

team india
Cricket News

'हिटमैन' के तूफान से टीम इंडिया की विशाल जीत, वेस्टइंडीज को चौथे वन-डे में 224 रन से धोया

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

धोनी को टीम से बाहर करने में इन दो खिलाड़ियों की थी रजामंदी, पहले ही बन चुका था प्लान!

29 अक्टूबर 2018

रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली
Cricket News

धोनी को टीम से बाहर करने में इन दो खिलाड़ियों की थी रजामंदी, पहले ही बन चुका था प्लान!

29 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
four workers died dda building construction of dda building
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

air pollution
Yoga and Health

प्रदूषण: बीमार कर देगी ये जहरीली हवा, बचने के लिए अपनाएं ये उपाय

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Sabarimala: rahul easwar arrested on inflammatory statement
India News

सबरीमाला : भड़काऊ बयान देने पर राहुल ईश्वर गिरफ्तार, कोर्ट से जमानत

29 अक्टूबर 2018

azam khan
Uttar Pradesh

सपा विधायकों के साथ आजम खां ने कैंडिल मार्च निकालकर मदरसे के छात्र आजिम की हत्या का जताया विरोध, देखें तस्वीरें

29 अक्टूबर 2018

ms dhoni
Cricket News

एमएस धोनी: दुनिया के सबसे बेहतरीन फिनिशर का बल्ला आज रन बनाने को बेताब

29 अक्टूबर 2018

China first private rocket fails after launch
China

लॉन्च के बाद चीन का पहला निजी रॉकेट फेल, तीसरे स्टेज में हुआ विफल

29 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
This time no accident will happen in Kumbh mela : manoj Sinha
India News

इस बार नहीं होने देंगे कुंभ में कोई हादसा, अच्छी यादें लेकर जाएंगे प्रवासी भारतीय : सिन्हा

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Pakistan: 3 billion transactions from rickshaw driver account
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान: रिक्शा चालक के खाते से हुआ 3 अरब का लेनदेन

29 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

J&K: दरबार मूव को लेकर शहर के चप्पे चप्पे पर हाई अलर्ट, राजमार्ग पर लगा जाम, लोगों को हुई परेशानी

29 अक्टूबर 2018

स्मिथ और वॉर्नर
Cricket News

बॉल टेंपरिंग विवाद पर पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी का बड़ा बयान, अब इन्हें ठहराया जिम्मेदार

29 अक्टूबर 2018

रोडवेज का चक्का जाम
Chandigarh

रोडवेज हड़ताल: और 284 कर्मचारी निलंबित, 72 बर्खास्त, सरकारी कर्मी करेंगे दो दिन की स्ट्राइक

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

अतुल प्रधान हिरासत में
Delhi NCR

अखिलेश के करीबी सपा के युवा नेता को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया, ये है वजह

सपा की छात्र ईकाई के पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष रहे पार्टी के युवा नेता अतुल प्रधान को सोमवार को नोएडा पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया।

29 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
kejriwal
Delhi NCR

खुशखबर: दिल्ली के खिलाड़ियों के लिए खुशखबरी, सीएम केजरीवाल ने दिया दिवाली का तोहफा

29 अक्टूबर 2018

gun suicide officer
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में दिनदहाड़े हत्या, स्कूल जा रही शिक्षिका को सरेआम गोलियों से भूना

29 अक्टूबर 2018

सांकेतिक चित्र
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः हिंदूराव अस्पताल के ऑपरेशन थियेटर में मिला सांप

29 अक्टूबर 2018

दीपिका (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: करवा चौथ की रात पति ने पत्नी को 8वीं मंजिल से फेंका, मौत  

29 अक्टूबर 2018

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली का प्रदूषणः अरविंद केजरीवाल ने केंद्र सरकार समेत पड़ोसी राज्यों पर मढ़ा आरोप 

29 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः तीन लोग ट्रैक पर बैठकर पी रहे थे शराब, ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से मौत

29 अक्टूबर 2018

delhi pollution
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः वायु प्रदूषण में बढ़ोतरी जारी, हालात बेहद खराब, और बिगड़ने के आसार

29 अक्टूबर 2018

सांकेतिक चित्र
Delhi NCR

मोरनी के नवजात बच्चों पर आई बला तो इनसानों ने किया भला

29 अक्टूबर 2018

dtc strike
Delhi NCR

डीटीसी कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल का रहा मिलाजुला असर, मंगलवार से भूख हड़ताल 

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

दिल्ली के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मदनलाल को याद कर ये बोले मनोज तिवारी

दिल्ली के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मदन लाल अब हमारे बीच नहीं हैं। शनिवार को उनके निधन के बाद दिल्ली बीजेपी के अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी ने उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। सुनिए इस दौरान क्या बोले मनोज तिवारी।

28 अक्टूबर 2018

हैदराबाद 1:41

इस बुर्के वाली महिला ने तीन महीने के बच्चे संग की ऐसी करतूत, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

26 अक्टूबर 2018

COCAINE 2:17

क्या दिल्ली एनसीआर में बढ़ता जा रहा है नशे का कारोबार?

25 अक्टूबर 2018

हड़ताल 3:53

दिल्ली में पेट्रोल पंपों की हड़ताल से किसे मिला फायदा!

22 अक्टूबर 2018

पेट्रोल पंप 3:08

दिल्ली में पेट्रोल पंप बंद, केजरीवाल सरकार से तेल पर VAT घटाने की मांग

22 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

मदन लाल खुराना
Delhi NCR

पूर्व सीएम मदनलाल खुराना को दी अंतिम विदाई, दिल्ली सरकार ने दो दिवसीय राजकीय शोक की घोषणा

28 अक्टूबर 2018

स्पोर्ट्स कार एक्सीडेंट
Delhi NCR

बेकाबू होकर खम्भे से टकराई स्पोर्ट्स कार, एक पहिया निकल कर हुआ अलग, ऐसा हुआ हाल

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Dengue symptoms change without fever and headache patients platelets down
Delhi NCR

डेंगू ने बदला अपना रूप, बुखार और सिरदर्द के बिना हो रही बीमारी, ऐसे लक्षण दिखे तो नहीं करें इग्नोर

24 अक्टूबर 2018

काजी अब्दुल सत्तार और उनका निवास
Delhi NCR

पद्मश्री साहित्यकार काजी अब्दुल सत्तार का दिल्ली के अस्पताल में निधन, शोक में साहित्य जगत

29 अक्टूबर 2018

हमला
Delhi

दिल्लीः डांटने पर आठवीं कक्षा के छात्र ने क्लास में टीचर का सिर फोड़ा

27 अक्टूबर 2018

मृतक आशुतोष
Delhi NCR

यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर अनियंत्रित होकर डिवाइडर से टकराई कार, मुंगेर सांसद वीणा देवी के बेटे की मौत

27 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.