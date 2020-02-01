शहर चुनें

दिल्ली: एम्स में लगी आग, मौके पर दमकल की दस गाड़ियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 01 Feb 2020 06:05 PM IST
एम्स दिल्ली
एम्स दिल्ली - फोटो : अमर उजाला (फाइल फोटो)
दिल्ली स्थित एम्स में आग लगने की घटना सामने आई है। आग एम्स के भूमितल के सी ब्लॉक में लगी है। मौके पर दमकल की दस गाड़ियां पहुंचकर आग पर काबू पाने में लगी हुई हैं।
