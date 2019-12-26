शहर चुनें

दिल्ली: गोदाम में आग लगने से मचा हड़कंप, दमकल कर्मियों की सूझबूझ से बचाए गए 40 लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 26 Dec 2019 09:34 AM IST
आग (फाइल फोटो)
आग (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजधानी दिल्ली में एक बार फिर आग ने भगदड़ मचाया है। बुधवार देर रात करीब दो बजे कृष्णा नगर की एक बिल्डिंग में अचानक आग लगने से हड़कंप मच गया। सूचना मिलते ही दमकल कर्मी मौके पर पहुंचे और बचाव कार्य शुरू कर दिया।
  बताया गया कि जिस इमारत में आग लगी वह कबाड़ का गोदाम है। तीन मंजिला गोदाम में देर रात आग लगने से भगदड़ मच गई, जिसकी सूचना मिलते ही दमकल कर्मियों ने सूझबूझ और तत्परता दिखाते हुए 40 लोगों को सकुशल बचाया। 

गोदाम में प्लास्टिक के समान ज्यादा होने के कारण आग फैल गई। फिलहाल आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है। हालांकि राहत की बात यह है कि घटना में किसी तरह के जान-माल का नुकसान नहीं हुआ और एक बड़ा हादसा होते होते टल गया।

 
delhi fire delhi fire service
