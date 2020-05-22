शहर चुनें


दिल्लीः कीर्ति नगर के चूना भट्टी स्लम में लगी आग, दमकल की 29 गाड़ियां मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 22 May 2020 02:22 AM IST
दिल्ली मेंआग...
दिल्ली मेंआग... - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के कीर्ति नगर इलाके में चूना भट्टी स्लम में आग लग गई है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार मौके पर दमकल की 29 गाड़ियां हैं और आग बुझाने का काम किया जा रहा है। 
fire in delhi fire in kirti nagar delhi chuna bhatti kirti nagar

