fire broke out at a cardboard factory in Bawana industrial area

दिल्ली: बवाना की कार्डबोर्ड फैक्टरी में लगी आग, मौके पर दमकल की 14 गाड़ियां मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 10 May 2020 09:49 AM IST
फैक्टरी में लगी आग
फैक्टरी में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली के बवाना औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में स्थित कार्डबोर्ड फैक्टरी में रविवार सुबह आग लग गई। दिल्ली दमकल सेवा के निदेशक अतुल गर्ग ने बताया कि फैक्टरी में कोई व्यक्ति फंसा हुआ नहीं है और न ही इस दौरान किसी तरह के हताहत की सूचना है। 
उन्होंने बताया कि आग लगने की जानकारी सुबह करीब सात बजकर 25 मिनट पर फोन से दी गई, जिसके बाद दमकल की 14 गाड़ियां तत्काल मौके पर भेजी गईं। दिल्ली दमकल सेवा के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि आगू को काबू करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।
 
fire in delhi delhi fire service

