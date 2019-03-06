#Visuals: Fire breaks out on the 5th floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at CGO Complex; 24 fire tenders present at the spot. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/5csHdEfMiU
— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019
Delhi: Fire broke out at the office of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, at CGO Complex, today; 24 fire tenders present at the spot. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/epcfEpr7eN— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019
