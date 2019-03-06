शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः पंडित दीनदयाल अंत्योदय भवन की 5वीं मंजिल पर लगी भीषण आग, आग पर पाया काबू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 06 Mar 2019 09:28 AM IST
पंडित दीनदयाल सीजीओ कॉम्प्लेक्स में लगी आग
पंडित दीनदयाल सीजीओ कॉम्प्लेक्स में लगी आग - फोटो : ani
पंडित दीनदयाल अंत्योदय भवन की 5वीं मंजिल पर आज सुबह भीषण आग लग गई, जिससे वहां अफरा-तफरी मच गई। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही 24 फायर ब्रिगेड मौके पर पहुंचे हैं और आग बुझाने का काम कर रहे हैं।
जानकारी के अनुसार आज सुबह करीब 8.30 बजे दिल्ली के सीजीओ कॉम्प्लेक्स में स्थित पंडित दीनदयाल अंत्योदय भवन की पांचवीं मंजिल पर आग लग गई। धीरे-धीरे ये आग फैलने लगी और इसने विकराल रूप ले लिया। हालांकि अब इस पर काबू पा लिया गया है। हालांकि कुछ हिस्सों में अब भी आग बुझाई नहीं जा सकी है जिसे बुझाने के साथ ही राहत व बचाव कार्य जारी है।

अब तक मिली जानकारी के अनुसार यह आग शॉर्ट सर्किट से लगी होने की आशंका है। इस भवन में कई केंद्रीय मंत्रालयों के दफ्तर हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार एक सीआईएसएफ जवान इस आग में घायल हुआ है।

न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार यह आग सामाजिक न्याय और अधिकारिता मंत्रालय के दफ्तर में लगी थी।

fire in delhi pandit deendayal antyodaya bhawana delhi police
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

lok sabha elections 2019 no congress aap alliance says sheila dikshit
Delhi NCR

आम आदमी पार्टी को लगा झटका, कांग्रेस ने दिल्ली में गठबंधन से किया इनकार

दिल्ली की पूर्व सीएम और प्रदेशाध्यक्ष शीला दीक्षित ने बड़ा एलान किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि केजरीवाल के साथ गठबंधन नहीं करेंगे

5 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

गठबंधन से इंकार पर केजरीवाल का पलटवार, कहा- कांग्रेस, भाजपा में गुप्त समझौता

5 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

नोएडाः चलती स्कूल बस में लगी भीषण आग, बच्चों को आपातकालीन गेट से निकाला बाहर

5 मार्च 2019

बारिश के आसार
Delhi NCR

उत्तर भारत के कई राज्यों में बदलेगा मौसम का मिजाज, 7 से 9 मार्च के बीच हल्की बारिश का पूर्वानुमान

5 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

किसानों के प्रदर्शन के कारण ट्रेन सेवा प्रभावित, यात्रियों को हो रही परेशानी

6 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

वैवाहिक वेबसाइटों पर फर्जी प्रोफाइल बना करते थे ठगी, चार नाइजीरियाई युवक गिरफ्तार

6 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

भारत सरकार के मंत्रालय भी आतंकियों के निशाने पर, खुफिया ऑडिट के बाद दिल्ली में सुरक्षा कड़ी

5 मार्च 2019

Demo
Delhi NCR

सीबीएसई: सीटीईटी के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन की तिथि बढ़ी, 12 मार्च तक कर सकते हैं आवेदन

5 मार्च 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Delhi NCR

पीएम को सुनने पहुंचेंगे डेढ़ लाख लोग, तैयारियां जोरों पर 

6 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Delhi NCR

झाड़फूंक के नाम पर महिला से तांत्रिक ने किया दुष्कर्म

6 मार्च 2019

शीला दीक्षित ने ‘आप’ के साथ गठबंधन से किया इंकार, दिल्ली में गरमाई सियासत

दिल्ली की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शीला दीक्षित ने मंगलवार को घोषणा करके साफ कर दिया कि आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए राजधानी दिल्ली में कांग्रेस और आम आदमी पार्टी के बीच कोई गठबंधन नहीं होगा

5 मार्च 2019

सावित्री बाई 1:33

सांसद सावित्री बाई फूले ने बीजेपी से दिया इस्तीफा,कांग्रेस का थामा दामन

2 मार्च 2019

अभिनंदन 1:41

अभिनंदन से दिल्ली में रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने की मुलाकात, कहा अभिनंदन पर गर्व है

2 मार्च 2019

आप 3:52

2019 के लोकसभा चुनावों के लिए आम आदमी पार्टी ने किया अपने 6 उम्मीदवारों का एलान

2 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:30

पीएम मोदी ने दिल्ली की वायलेट लाइन में की मेट्रो की सवारी, सेल्फी लेने की लगी होड़

26 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

चार साल भटकने के बाद भी नहीं बना घर में शौचालय

6 मार्च 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

इस बार प्रधानमंत्री बनाने के लिए नहीं, दिल्ली को पूर्ण राज्य के दर्जे के लिए वोट देना: केजरीवाल

6 मार्च 2019

गिरफ्तारी
Delhi NCR

गैंगस्टर को पकड़ने गई पुलिस टीम पर हमला

6 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

भैंस के बच्चे का कान और गर्दन काटने से फैला तनाव, भारी पुलिस बल तैनात

5 मार्च 2019

दिल्ली की धुंध
Delhi NCR

बारिश से नहीं पड़ा फर्क, दिल्ली-एनसीआर में वायु गुणवत्ता फिर हुई खराब

5 मार्च 2019

swipe card
Delhi NCR

हेडिंग: बार में कार्ड क्लोनिंग करने वाला चौथा आरोपी गिरफ्तार

6 मार्च 2019

