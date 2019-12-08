शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Fire breaks out in a factory in Sector-8 in Manesar

दिल्ली के बाद अब मानेसर की फैक्टरी में लगी आग, मौके पर दमकल की छह गाड़ियां मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 08 Dec 2019 05:28 PM IST
मानेसर में एक फैक्ट्री में लगी आग
मानेसर में एक फैक्ट्री में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के अनाज मंडी में लगी भीषण के बाद अब गुरुग्राम के मानेसर में भी आग लगने की खबर है। समाचार एजेंसी के मुताबिक मानेसर के सेक्टर 8 की एक फैक्टरी में आग लगी है। घटनास्थल पर करीब छह फायर टेंडर मौजूद हैं, जो आग पर काबू पाने में जुटी हुई हैं। फिलहाल इस हादसे में किसी तरह के हताहत होने की जानकारी नहीं है। 
विज्ञापन
 

 
ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Delhi Fire
Delhi NCR

मौत से पहले की आखिरी कॉल, 'भैया मैं सांस नहीं ले पा रहा हूं', पूरा ऑडियो सुनकर दहल जाएगा दिल

8 दिसंबर 2019

अनाज मंडी अग्निकांड

दिल्ली अग्निकांडः जानें कब-कब राजधानी में लोगों ने आग लगने से गंवाई जान

8 दिसंबर 2019

Travel

पूरी दिल्ली घूमने के बावजूद लोग नहीं जा पाते ये 4 जगह, ट्रैवल एजेंसी वाले भी नहीं जानते

8 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Pithoura Qila
Gandhak Ki Bawali
इल्तुतमिश का मकबरा
Travel

पूरी दिल्ली घूमने के बावजूद लोग नहीं जा पाते ये 4 जगह, ट्रैवल एजेंसी वाले भी नहीं जानते

8 दिसंबर 2019

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
सब कुशल मंगल

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
अनाज मंडी अग्निकांड
Delhi

ग्राउंड रिपोर्टः फायर विभाग ने गंभीरता से ली होती सूचना तो बच जाती कई जिंदगियां

8 दिसंबर 2019

Postal Circle
Government Jobs

भारतीय डाक विभाग में 5000 से ज्यादा पदों पर फिर बंपर भर्तियां, जल्द करें आवेदन

8 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव में इसी जगह पर दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को पेट्रोल डालकर जलाया गया था
Kanpur

उन्नाव की कहानी: प्रेम, धोखा फिर दुष्कर्म, जब पीड़िता ने मांगा इंसाफ तो जला दिया जिंदा

8 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
gurugram fire delhi anaj mandi anaj mandi fire
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

34 गाड़ियों ने साढ़े चार घंटे में बुझाई आग
Delhi NCR

फैक्टरी मालिक गिरफ्तार, केजरीवाल ने दिए जांच के आदेश, परिजनों को मिलेगा 19 लाख तक मुआवजा

8 दिसंबर 2019

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल: दिसंबर के दूसरे सप्ताह में इस दिन जरा बचके

8 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Rashami Desai and Salman Khan
Television

Bigg Boss 13: अरहान का सच जानकर हैरान हो गईं रश्मि देसाई, सलमान के सामने ही फूट-फूटकर रोईं

8 दिसंबर 2019

best business ideas with little investment and earn money at home
Personal Finance

भूल जाइए नौकरी का ख्याल, बस थोड़े से पैसों से ये बिजनेस खोलने पर होगी बंपर कमाई

8 दिसंबर 2019

delhi fire
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: वो मनहूस बिल्डिंग जहां एक साथ झुलस कर मर गए 43 लोग, परिजन भी नहीं पहचान पा रहे अपनों के शव

8 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अंतिम संस्कार स्थल पर मौजूद भीड़
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: दफनाया गया पीड़िता का शव, बहन को मिलेगी सरकारी नौकरी

8 दिसंबर 2019

मृतक शैंकी का फाइल फोटो व उसकी मां
Meerut

मां ने मृत बेटे की प्रेमिका का किया कन्यादान, फिल्मी नहीं.., वास्तविक और बेहद मार्मिक है ये कहानी

8 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

यह था देश का सबसे भीषण अग्निकांड, 258 बच्चों सहित 442 लोगों की हुई थी मौत

8 दिसंबर 2019

उपहार अग्निकांड
India News

दिल्ली: अनाज मंडी की आग ने दिलाई 'उपहार अग्निकांड' की याद, 59 लोगों की गई थी जान

8 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss
Bollywood

अरहान की शादी और बच्चे की बात सुन टूट गईं रश्मि देसाई, सोशल मीडिया यूजर बोले- 'हिम्मत मत हारो'

8 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

आप सांसद संजय सिंह
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली अग्निकांड के लिए आप सांसद ने एमसीडी को बताया जिम्मेदार, पूछा- कैसे चल रही थी अवैध फैक्टरी

दिल्ली के अनाजमंडी इलाके में रविवार तड़के लगी भीषण आग पर आम आदमी पार्टी के सांसद संजय सिंह ने कहा है कि अगर यह फैक्टरी अनधिकृत तरीके से घर में चल रही थी तो इसके लिए दिल्ली नगर निगम (एमसीडी) जिम्मेदार है।

8 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
demo pic
Delhi NCR

निर्भया दुष्कर्म मामलाः दया याचिका राष्ट्रपति के पास पहुंची, फांसी की तैयारी शुरू

8 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली अग्निकांड
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: अपनों की तलाश में दर-दर भटक रहे परिजन, आग ने कई परिवारों को किया तबाह

8 दिसंबर 2019

woman protest against unnao rape case
Delhi NCR

उन्नाव पीड़िता की मौत से दुखी महिला ने भांजी पर फेंका पेट्रोल, आग लगाने की कोशिश

7 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली की अनाज मंडी में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में आग: फैक्ट्री मालिक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज, जांच के आदेश

8 दिसंबर 2019

स्वाती का राजघाट पर अनशन
Delhi NCR

स्वाति मालीवाल का अनशन जारी, वजन तीन किलो हुआ कम

8 दिसंबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के माता-पिता की राष्ट्रपति से गुहार, दोषी विनय की याचिका न करें स्वीकार

8 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली में आरोपियों के खलिफ सड़कों पर उतरे लोग
Delhi NCR

उन्नाव केस: दिल्ली की महिलाओं ने फूटा गुस्सा, पुलिस प्रदर्शनकारी आमने-सामने

7 दिसंबर 2019

Delhi Police Thak Thak Gang
India News

दिल्ली के दिल कनॉट प्लेस में ठक-ठक गैंग से रहें बच कर, गिरे रुपये उठाने का लालच पड़ सकता है भारी!

7 दिसंबर 2019

Pigeon
Delhi NCR

शरीर के अंगों को खराब कर सकती है कबूतर की बीट, एक महिला की मौत, 300 से ज्यादा अस्पताल में

6 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

Delhi Fire: फायरमैन राजेश शुक्ला ने जान पर खेलकर फैक्ट्री में फंसे 11 लोगों की जान बचाई

दिल्ली अग्निशमन विभाग के कर्मचारी राजेश शुक्ला ने अपनी जान पर खेलकर 11 लोगों को जिंदा जलने से बचा लिया।

8 दिसंबर 2019

फांसी 2:32

कैसे और कहां तैयार होता है फांसी का फंदा, जानिए सारे सवालों के जवाब

8 दिसंबर 2019

क्रिकेट 1:32

INDvWI: सीरीज जीतने के लिए विराट की सेना तैयार, भारत को 1-0 की बढ़त

8 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली आग 1:24

दिल्ली की अनाज मंडी में लगी भीषण आग, 40 से ज्यादा की मौत

8 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:37

एयरपोर्ट पर कैजुअल लुक में दिखीं जैकलीन, बप्पा के दर्शन करने पहुंचे कार्तिक आर्यन

8 दिसंबर 2019

Related

Nirbhaya case home ministry recommends rejection of mercy plea of vinay sharma to president
Delhi NCR

निर्भया कांड: गृह मंत्रालय का राष्ट्रपति को सुझाव, विनय शर्मा की दया याचिका करें खारिज

6 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

किताब और चप्पल में छुपाकर विदेशी करंसी ले जा रहे चार अफगानी पकड़े

8 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

डीजे का शोर अब नींद में नहीं डालेगा खलल, तेज बजा तो कट जाएगी बिजली

7 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

वारदात के 20 दिन बाद महिला ने खुद बदमाश को दबोचा

8 दिसंबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

किशोर ने नौवीं कक्षा की छात्रा को अगवा कर किया दुष्कर्म

8 दिसंबर 2019

कन्हैया कुमार
Delhi NCR

कन्हैया पर देशद्रोह का केस चलाने की मंजूरी देने के लिए अदालत नहीं देगी दिल्ली सरकार को निर्देश

4 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited