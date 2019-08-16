शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः घिटोरनी स्थित गोदाम में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल की 18 गाड़ियां मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 16 Aug 2019 08:39 PM IST
घिटोरनी स्थित गोदान में लगी आग
घिटोरनी स्थित गोदान में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली के घिटोरनी इलाके में शुक्रवार शाम को भीषण आग लगने की खबर आ रही है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक यह आग एक गोदाम में लगी है। फिलहाल दमकल की 18 गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद हैं और आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश में लगी हुई हैं। 
शुरूआती जानकारी के मुताबिक इस गोदाम में तेल के ड्रम रखे हुए थे, जिसकी वजह से आग ने विकराल रूप धारण कर लिया। फिलहाल इस आगजनी में किसी के हताहत होने की जानकारी नहीं है और न ही आग लगने के कारणों का पता चल पाया है। 
fire break out in ghitorani delhi police
