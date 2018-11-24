शहर चुनें

Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Fire breaks out at a shop in Bhajanpura Market in delhi

दिल्ली: भजनपुरा की एक दुकान में लगी आग, मौके पर 7 दमकल की गाड़ियां पहुंची

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 24 Nov 2018 04:07 PM IST
fire in bhajanpura
fire in bhajanpura - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के भजनपुरा बाजार में एक दुकान में आग लग गई। मौके पर सात दमकल की गाड़ियां पहुंच चुकी हैं। आग को काबू में करने की कोशिश की जा रही है।
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

...तो एक साल बाद नहीं बचेंगे दिल्ली में कब्रिस्तान, रिपोर्ट में सामने आया सच

दिल्ली अल्पसंख्यक आयोग की रिपोर्ट में खुलासा हुआ है कि एक साल के बाद दिल्ली के कब्रिस्तान में जगह नहीं बचेगी

24 नवंबर 2018

delhi crime branch arrested 5 bangladeshi nationals of a gang after encounter in taimoor nagar
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः क्राइम ब्रांच ने तैमूर नगर एनकाउंटर में पकड़े 5 बांग्लादेशी बदमाश

24 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Delhi NCR

एमएसीटी ने सड़क हादसे में मारे गए लोगों के परिवार को 3 करोड़ रुपए देने का दिया आदेश

24 नवंबर 2018

signature bridge
Delhi NCR

सिग्नेचर ब्रिज पर बड़ा हादसा, सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में दो बाइक सवार गिरे नीचे, मौत

23 नवंबर 2018

naveen jaihind
Delhi NCR

सीएम केजरीवाल की सभा आज, नवीन जयहिंद बोले- काले कपड़े पहनने वालों को भी मिलेगा प्रवेश

24 नवंबर 2018

hashimpura massacre
Delhi NCR

हाशिमपुरा कांडः 16 में से 4 दोषियों ने दिल्ली कोर्ट में किया आत्मसमर्पण, अन्य के खिलाफ गैर जमानती वारंट जारी

22 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: आजीवन कारावास की सजा काट रहे कैदी की तिहाड़ जेल में मौत

23 नवंबर 2018

सीएम योगी
Delhi NCR

गढ़मुक्तेश्वर मेले में पहुंचे सीएम योगी, उतारी गंगा की आरती, रचा इतिहास

22 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: भीड़ ने 6 अफ्रीकी नागरिकों पर किया हमला, ये था बड़ा कारण

23 नवंबर 2018

विजय देव
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः अंशु प्रकाश की जगह विजय देव बने नए मुख्य सचिव, रह चुके हैं मुख्य चुनाव अधिकारी

23 नवंबर 2018

