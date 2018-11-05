शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः जहांगीरपुरा इलाके में पड़े कचरे में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल की कई गाड़ियां मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 05 Nov 2018 03:04 AM IST
आग
आग - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के जंगलपुरा इलाके में देर रात सड़क पर पड़े कचरे में आग लग गई। आग धीरे-धीरे आस-पास के इलाके में फैल गई। इस बात की जानकारी स्थानीय लोगों ने पुलिस को दी। सूचना पाकर आग पर काबू पाने के लिए दिल्ली पुलिस और दमकल विभाग की गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंचीं। फिलहाल इस बात का पता नहीं चल पाया है कि आखिर यह आग कैसे लगी?
delhi police fire
