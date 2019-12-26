नागरिकता कानून: हिंसा भड़काने के मामले में पूर्व कांग्रेस विधायक पर एफआईआर दर्ज

Seelampur anti-CAA violence:Former Congress MLA Mateen Ahmed has been named in FIR for instigating crowd leading to clashes between Delhi Police personnel and protesters on Dec 17. He had sought permission for a bike rally which was denied but he took out his rally. #Delhi— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2019
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के खिलाफ देशभर में चल रहे विरोध-प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए यूपी के गाजियाबाद में एक बार प्रशासन ने गुरुवार रात 10 बजे से इंटरनेट बंद करने का फैसला लिया है।
26 दिसंबर 2019