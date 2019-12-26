शहर चुनें

नागरिकता कानून: हिंसा भड़काने के मामले में पूर्व कांग्रेस विधायक पर एफआईआर दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 26 Dec 2019 09:07 PM IST
प्रदर्शन के दौरान की तस्वीर (फाइल फोटो)
प्रदर्शन के दौरान की तस्वीर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ सीलमपुर में हुई हिंसा मामले में कांग्रेस के पूर्व विधायक मतीन अहमद के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज हुई है। 17 दिसंबर हो हुई इस हिंसा मामले में उन पर भीड़ को उकसाने का आरोप लगा है। साथ ही उन्होंने बाइक रैली के लिए इजाजत नहीं मिलने के बावजूद रैली निकाली, जिसको लेकर मामला दर्ज किया गया है।   
विज्ञापन





bigg boss 13
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: शेफाली ने रश्मि की शादीशुदा जिंदगी पर किए खुलासे, बोलीं- 'पूर्व पति से भी...'

26 दिसंबर 2019

इंटरनेट
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद में आज रात 10 बजे से फिर इंटरनेट सेवा बंद, जिले में अलर्ट

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के खिलाफ देशभर में चल रहे विरोध-प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए यूपी के गाजियाबाद में एक बार प्रशासन ने गुरुवार रात 10 बजे से इंटरनेट बंद करने का फैसला लिया है।

26 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
MP Manoj Tiwari written letter to PM over rename Bal Diwas as Guru Gobind Singh not Nehru
Delhi NCR

मनोज तिवारी की मांग, नेहरू के जन्मदिन पर नहीं गुरु गोबिंद सिंह के शहीद दिवस पर मनाया जाए बाल दिवस

26 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल को मिली बड़ी कामयाबी, नकली नोट के बड़े गिरोह का भांडाफोड़

26 दिसंबर 2019

कांग्रेस
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस स्क्रीनिंग कमेटी तय

26 दिसंबर 2019

नकली नोट
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस ने नकली नोट खपाने वाले गिरोह का किया भंडाफोड़, पांच गिरफ्तार

26 दिसंबर 2019

चुनाव आयोग (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

नए साल के साथ बज सकती है दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव की रणभेरी

26 दिसंबर 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: 100 नई हाईटेक क्लस्टर बसों को केजरीवाल ने दिखाई हरी झंडी

26 दिसंबर 2019

इमारत में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

Delhi Fire: गोदाम में आग लगने से मचा हड़कंप, दमकल कर्मियों की सूझबूझ से बचाए गए 40 लोग

26 दिसंबर 2019

subhash chopra
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव: कांग्रेस का वादा, सत्ता में आने पर मिलेगी 600 यूनिट मुफ्त बिजली

26 दिसंबर 2019

जीएसटी
India News

GST दरें बढ़ने की खबरों से घबराया व्यापारी वर्ग, पत्र लिख प्रधानमंत्री से लगाई गुहार

26 दिसंबर 2019

2020 राशिफल | इन राशियों पर होगी धन की बरसात, मिलेगा आर्थिक लाभ

आर्थिक राशिफल 2020 के मुताबिक नए साल में ऐसी पांच राशियां हैं, जिनकी किस्मत में बड़े बदलाव देखे जा सकते हैं। आर्थिक रूप से इन पांच राशियों को बंपर धन लाभ मिल सकता है।

26 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:50

बॉलीवुड में क्रिसमस का जश्न, कपूर फैमिली दिखी साथ, वरुण धवन और नोरा फतेही पहुंचे चर्च

26 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 3:07

बौनों का ये गांव, जो आज भी बना हुआ है रहस्य

26 दिसंबर 2019

शाहरुख खान 1:53

शाहरुख की एक झलक को बेताब दिखे लोग, जोया अख्तर की क्रिसमस पार्टी में पत्नी गौरी संग पहुंचे किंग खान

26 दिसंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी सूर्य ग्रहण 1:37

ट्विटर यूजर ने पीएम मोदी को बताया उनकी तस्वीर के मीम्स बन रहे हैं, तो पीएम ने दिया ये जवाब

26 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली में सर्दी
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः बारिश से हो सकता है नए साल का आगाज, 28-29 को पारा पहुंच सकता है चार तक

26 दिसंबर 2019

स्कूल जाते बच्चे।
Delhi NCR

ठंड का प्रकोप जारी, गाजियाबाद में 27 और 28 को बंद रहेंगे स्कूल

26 दिसंबर 2019

yamuna expressway
Delhi NCR

सीबीआई करेगी यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे घोटाले की जांच, पूर्व सीईओ समेत 21 के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

25 दिसंबर 2019

गन्ना
Delhi NCR

गन्ने की जैविक खेतीः गदाना गांव के गुड़-शक्कर के विदेशी भी हैं मुरीद

26 दिसंबर 2019

मोहल्ला क्लीनिक
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली : आधार कार्ड नहीं होने पर मोहल्ला क्लीनिक में टेस्ट करने से इनकार

26 दिसंबर 2019

New Delhi Railway Station Jam
India News

नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन के जाम गैंग से खौफ खाते हैं बड़े-बड़े अधिकारी, इस तरह चलता है गोरखधंधा!

25 दिसंबर 2019

