दिल्ली: महिला जज को अज्ञात बदमाश ने मारी गोली, हालत नाजुक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 23 Jun 2019 08:12 AM IST
बंदूक से मारी गोली ( सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
बंदूक से मारी गोली ( सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : Social Media
पूर्वी दिल्ली के न्यू अशोक नगर इलाके में महिला जज को अज्ञात बदमाश ने गोली मार दी है। महिला गंभीर रूप से घायल बताई जा रही हैं। उन्हें पास के किसी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 
हालांकि अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है कि महिला किस कोर्ट की जज है। वहीं बदमाश का खाका भी खंगाला जा रहा है। 

मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

शुगर लेवल बढ़ने की वजह से मुलायम सिंह यादव फिर मेदांता अस्पताल में भर्ती 

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री व सपा संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव शनिवार शाम को मेदांता अस्पताल में जांच के लिए पहुंचे। डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक मुलायम सिंह का शुगर लेवल बढ़ जाने की वजह से उन्हें ऑब्जर्वेश रूम में दाखिल किया गया है।

23 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दुबले-पतले नाबालिग को खिड़की से घर में घुसाकर कराता था चोरी

23 जून 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में आज से फिर बदलेगा मौसम, हल्की बारिश की उम्मीद

23 जून 2019

delhi mehrauli husband stabbed wife and 3 kids to death admitted in note
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः पत्नी और तीन बच्चों को चाकू से गोदा, लिखित नोट में कबूला जुर्म, गिरफ्तार

22 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

बेटी से छेड़छाड़ पर तवे से हमला कर बीटेक छात्र की हत्या, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

23 जून 2019

torture
Delhi NCR

घर में घुसकर नवविवाहिता को सिरफिरे ने पिलाया केमिकल, की मारपीट

23 जून 2019

भाजपा हेडक्वार्टर
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः भाजपा मुख्यालय में बम होने की अफवाह से फैली सनसनी, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

22 जून 2019

डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

मनमोहन सिंह मानें तो फिर राज्यसभा में हो सकती है वापसी 

22 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

वोट देने की कसम दिलाने वाला पत्र हुआ वायरल, राजनीति गरमाई

22 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में फिर शुरू हुआ सीलिंग का खौफ, अमर कॉलोनी निशाने पर

22 जून 2019

