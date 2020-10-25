दिल्ली: थाने में चल रही थी पूछताछ, बीच में बाथरूम गए एएसआई, इसी दौरान आरोपी के पिता की हो गई मौत

Dharambir, father of a car theft accused, was being probed in a room at Lodhi Colony police station. ASI questioning him went to bathroom & on his return, found Dharambir lying on the floor in central courtyard. He was rushed to AIIMS, where he died during treatment: Delhi Police— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2020
