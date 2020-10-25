शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   father of a car theft accused dies in Lodhi Colony police station during probe

दिल्ली: थाने में चल रही थी पूछताछ, बीच में बाथरूम गए एएसआई, इसी दौरान आरोपी के पिता की हो गई मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 25 Oct 2020 01:58 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के लोधी कॉलोनी पुलिस स्टेशन में कार चोरी करने के एक आरोपी के पिता की पूछताछ के दौरान मौत हो गई। दिल्ली पुलिस ने बताया कि रविवार को आरोपी के पिता धर्मबीर से पूछताछ की जा रही थी।
विज्ञापन

इसी बीच उनसे सवाल-जवाब कर रहे एएसआई कुछ देर के लिए बाथरूम गए। जब वो वापस लौटे धर्मबीर जमीन पर अचेत पड़े हुए थे। इस हालत में देखकर उन्हें तुरंत एम्स ले जाया गया जहां इलाज के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi ncr delhi दिल्ली

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने नौ कन्याओं के पांव पखारने के बाद कराया भोजन।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: सीएम योगी ने कन्याओं के पांव पखारने के बाद लगाया तिलक, कहा- 'रामराज्य में जाति, मत और मजहब की कोई जगह नहीं'

25 अक्टूबर 2020

राहुल लोधी भाजपा में शामिल
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: कांग्रेस को एक और झटका, दिग्विजय बोले- मामा के झोले की काली कमाई में एक और विधायक बिका

25 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
आरोपी बिलाल और उसके साथ गई युवती
Bareilly

बरेली कांड: लड़की बोली-बालिग हूं, अपनी मर्जी से प्रेमी बिलाल के साथ आई, न मेडिकल कराऊंगी न अपने घर जाऊंगी

25 अक्टूबर 2020

अरविंद त्रिवेदी
Bollywood

विजयदशमी पर 'रावण' के गांव में आज भी मनाया जाता है शोक, 'लंकेश' का किरदार निभाकर दुनियाभर में मशहूर हुए अरविंद त्रिवेदी

25 अक्टूबर 2020

नेहा कक्कड़ की शादी की तस्वीरें
Bollywood

एक दूजे के हुए नेहा कक्कड़ और रोहनप्रीत सिंह, देखें फेरों से लेकर वरमाला तक की INSIDE तस्वीरें

25 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
DIG Chandra Prakash wife Suicide case
Lucknow

डीआईजी की पत्नी पुष्पा छोटी-छोटी बातों पर हो जाती थीं नाराज, चंद्रप्रकाश संग 14 साल पहले हुई थी शादी

25 अक्टूबर 2020

विनोद मेहरा और रेखा
Bollywood

तीन शदियां और रेखा संग अफेयर, कम उम्र में हुआ इस मशहूर अभिनेता का निधन

25 अक्टूबर 2020

नेहा कक्कड़ और रोहनप्रीत सिंह
Bollywood

Video: अपनी शादी में नेहा कक्कड़ ने की ग्रांड एंट्री, पति के साथ गाया गाना, खूब लगाए ठुमके

25 अक्टूबर 2020

मनोज तिवारी
Bollywood

रामलीला में अंगद बने मनोज तिवारी बोले 'एक सेकेंड वो तो हमारी टीम का बंदर है', वीडियो हुआ वायरल

25 अक्टूबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bollywood

सेक्स रैकेट में पकड़ा गया फिल्म अभिनेता, टेलीविजन की तीन अभिनेत्रियों को पुलिस ने छुड़ाया

25 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X