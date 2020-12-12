शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Farmers protest live updates toll plaza free today all over country singhu tikri chilla ghazipur borders closed agriculture minister

Live

किसानों के टोल प्लाजा बंद का दिख रहा मिला-जुला असर, कहीं लगी वाहनों की लाइन तो कहीं फर्राटे भर रहे वाहन

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 12 Dec 2020 10:12 AM IST
Farmers protest live updates toll plaza free today all over country singhu tikri chilla ghazipur borders closed agriculture minister
कहीं टोल हुए फ्री तो कहीं रोज जैसी चल रही है व्यवस्था - फोटो : अमर उजाला

खास बातें

किसानों के आंदोलन का आज 17वां दिन है। किसानों ने सरकार के प्रस्ताव को अस्वीकार करते हुए अपने आंदोलन को तेज करने की बात कही है। इसी के तहत आज किसानोंं ने देशभर में टोल प्लाजा फ्री करने का आह्रवान किया है। इसके तहत कई टोल प्लाजा तो फ्री हो गए हैं, वहीं कई जगह पर इसका कोई असर नहीं दिख रहा। लोग आज भी अपने वाहन के साथ टोल प्लाजा पर कैश की लाइन में लगे देखे जा रहे हैं। यहां पढ़ें दिनभर के अपडेट्स...
लाइव अपडेट

10:10 AM, 12-Dec-2020

अंबाला के शंभु टोल प्लाजा को किसानों ने किया फ्री

किसानों ने अपने आंदोलन के तहत हरियाणा के शंभु टोल प्लाज को फ्री कर दिया है जिसके बाद यहां से वाहन तेजी से आ जा रहे हैं।

city & states delhi ncr delhi noida gurugram faridabad ghaziabad farm bill 2020 farmers protest farm act 2020 toll plaza free singhu border news tikri border
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

