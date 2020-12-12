किसानों के टोल प्लाजा बंद का दिख रहा मिला-जुला असर, कहीं लगी वाहनों की लाइन तो कहीं फर्राटे भर रहे वाहन

Liveकिसानों के टोल प्लाजा बंद का दिख रहा मिला-जुला असर, कहीं लगी वाहनों की लाइन तो कहीं फर्राटे भर रहे वाहन
#WATCH Haryana: Vehicles move through Shambhu Toll Plaza in Ambala after farmers closed the toll today, making it toll-free, as a part of their protest against #FarmLaws. pic.twitter.com/rdCM8BnQWO— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020
