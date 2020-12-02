शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Farmers protest against new farm laws Singhu and Tikri border Screaming Border Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border live update

Live

किसान आंदोलन : शाह से मिलने पहुंचे तोमर और गोयल, दिल्ली सीमा सील होने से नोएडा उद्योग संकट में

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 02 Dec 2020 12:30 PM IST
Farmers protest against new farm laws Singhu and Tikri border Screaming Border Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border live update
दिल्ली-गाजियाबाद बॉर्डर पर आज सुबह किसानों ने फिर गिराया बैरिकेड और दिल्ली नोएडा सीमा पर वॉकी टॉकी की मदद से किसानों का प्रबंधन करता एक किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला

खास बातें

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ दिल्ली कूच पर निकले किसान सातवें दिन उग्र हो गए हैं। दिल्ली-यूपी बॉर्डर पर उन्होंने बैरिकेड्स गिरा दिए। वे दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर पर प्रदर्शन पर अड़े हुए हैं। मंगलवार को सिंधु और टिकरी बॉर्डर के साथ-साथ नोएडा चिल्ला बॉर्डर को भी सील कर दिया गया। चिल्ला बॉर्डर की ओर से बड़ी संख्या में किसान दिल्ली में प्रवेश करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। मंगलवार को दिल्ली के विज्ञान भवन में किसान संगठन के नेताओं और केंद्र सरकार के बीच बातचीत हुई, लेकिन इसमें कोई ठोस नतीजा नहीं निकला। अब तीन दिसंबर को एक बार फिर वार्ता होगी। यहां पढ़ें किसान आंदोलन से जुड़ा हर एक अपडेट...
लाइव अपडेट

12:24 PM, 02-Dec-2020

चिल्ला बॉर्डर पर तैनात अतिरिक्त ट्रैफिक पुलिस के जवान

दिल्ली से नोएडा जाने वाले चिल्ला बॉर्डर के सील होने के कारण ट्रैफिक जाम न लगे इसके लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस के अतिरिक्त जवान तैनात किए हैं।

city & states delhi ncr ghaziabad uttar pradesh farmers protest punjab farmer protest farm laws
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

