शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi NCR ›   Faridabad ›   neighbor shot while burning crackers

पटाखा चलाने से नाराज पड़ोसी ने चला दी गोली

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 30 Oct 2019 11:27 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
पटाखा चलाने से नाराज पड़ोसी ने चला दी गोली
विज्ञापन
बल्लभगढ़। बल्लभगढ़ सदर थाना क्षेत्र के जाजरू गांव में पटाखा चलाने से नाराज एक व्यक्ति ने गोली चला दी। आरोप है कि इस घटना में पटाखा चलाने वाला युवक बाल-बाल बच गया। उसने आरोपी के खिलाफ पुलिस से शिकायत की है। बल्लभगढ़ सदर थाना पुलिस शिकायत दर्ज कर मामले की जांच कर रही है।
जाजरू गांव के रहने वाले बाली ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में कहा है कि वह मंगलवार शाम को घर के बाहर पटाखा चला रहा था। इससे पड़ोस में रहने वाला सतपाल डागर नाराज हो गया। उसने गाली-गलौज करना शुरू कर दिया। विरोध जताने पर आरोपी ने ताबड़तोड़ तीन राउंड गोली चला दी। इस घटना में पीड़ित बाल-बाल बच गया। उस समय भैया दूज पर घर में मेहमान आए हुए थे। घर के बाद गोली चलने की आवाज सुन कर परिजन के हाथ पांव फूल गए। उन्होंने तुरंत इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। आरोप है कि शिकायत पाकर पहुंची पुलिस जब पीड़ित के साथ आरोपी के घर पहुंची तो उन्होंने भी पल्ला झाड़ते हुए कह दिया कि सतपाल के बारे में उन्हें कोई जानकारी नहीं हैं। इससे पुलिस उल्टे पांव लौट गई। पीड़ित ने मामले में सतपाल द्वारा दोबारा हमले की आशंका जताते हुए जानमाल की सुरक्षा की मांग की है। पुलिस मामला दर्ज कर जांच में जुटी है।
सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

शकिब अल हसन
Cricket News

शाकिब-अल-हसन पर बैन के बाद ये खिलाड़ी बनाए गए कप्तान, संभालेंगे टीम की कमान

30 अक्टूबर 2019

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2019 vacancy for 2590 Act Apprentice posts Sarkari Naukri
Government Jobs

रेलवे में 2590 पदों पर बंपर भर्तियां, 10वीं पास के लिए शानदार मौका

30 अक्टूबर 2019

Television

दूसरे धर्म में शादी करने के बाद इस अभिनेत्री ने छोड़ दी थी इंडस्ट्री, पांच साल बाद फिर की वापसी

30 अक्टूबर 2019

aamna sharif
Aamna Sharif
aamna sharif
aamna sharif
Television

दूसरे धर्म में शादी करने के बाद इस अभिनेत्री ने छोड़ दी थी इंडस्ट्री, पांच साल बाद फिर की वापसी

30 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: घर से बेघर हुए सिद्धार्थ, बाहर आते ही Exclusive इंटरव्यू में चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

30 अक्टूबर 2019

bigg boss 13
bigg boss 13
Siddharth Dey
Bigg Boss 13
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: घर से बेघर हुए सिद्धार्थ, बाहर आते ही Exclusive इंटरव्यू में चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

30 अक्टूबर 2019

मुलायम सिंह से मिले सीएम योगी
Lucknow

मुलायम सिंह व कल्याण सिंह से मिले मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ, लिया हालचाल

30 अक्टूबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

फडणवीस बोले- महायुति की ही बनेगी सरकार, शिवसेना का दावा-कई विधायकों ने दिया समर्थन

30 अक्टूबर 2019

सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
Astrology Services

सभी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए हर की पौड़ी , हरिद्वार में सूर्य छठी मैया की पूजा : 2-नवंबर -2019
विज्ञापन
crime
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

देवेंद्र फडणवीस-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

फडणवीस बोले- महायुति की ही बनेगी सरकार, शिवसेना का दावा-कई विधायकों ने दिया समर्थन

30 अक्टूबर 2019

दोकलम सड़क निर्माण कार्य पूरा
India News

दोकलम तक सड़कः 40 मिनट का हुआ रास्ता, सीमा पर बिछ रहा सड़कों का जाल

30 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
mahi gill, Tisca Chopra
Bollywood

खूबसूरती के बावजूद कामयाब न हो पाईं ये 5 बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस, एक को करने पड़े मां के रोल

30 अक्टूबर 2019

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh
Bollywood

किसी दिवाली पार्टी में नहीं दिखे रणवीर-दीपिका, 'गुड न्यूज' मिलने पर अभिनेत्री ने दिया ये जवाब

30 अक्टूबर 2019

s
Health & Fitness

गैस और पेट फूलने की समस्या से हैं परेशान तो इन घरेलू उपाय से फौरन मिलेगा आराम

30 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
नीसा देवगन
Bollywood

देखें, पहले कैसी नजर आती थीं अजय देवगन की बेटी नीसा, अब मेकअप को लेकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

30 अक्टूबर 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

विदेश यात्रा पर फिर रवाना हुए राहुल गांधी, कांग्रेस ने बताया आध्यात्मिक दौरा

30 अक्टूबर 2019

सोनाली फोगाट
Chandigarh

भाजपा नेता और 'टिक टॉक' स्टार सोनाली फोगाट के साथ मारपीट, जान से मारने की मिली धमकी

30 अक्टूबर 2019

केजरीवाल ने की बस में यात्रा
Delhi NCR

बस में सफर करते दिखे केजरीवाल, महिलाओं ने दिया जवाब-किसकी बनेगी सरकार?

30 अक्टूबर 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar
Bollywood

'बाला' के लिए गंजे कैसे हुए आयुष्मान, इतनी 'काली' कैसे हुई भूमि? जान लें अंदर की सच्चाई

30 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मास्क पहनकर घूमते लोग
Delhi NCR

मौसम विभाग ने बताया क्यों बढ़ रहा है दिल्ली में प्रदूषण, 2-3 नवंबर तक होगा सुधार

मौसम विभाग(आईएमडी) के अधिकारी के श्रीवास्तव ने जानकारी दी कि है कि आखिर दिल्ली-एनसीआर का प्रदूषण क्यों बढ़ रहा है। उन्होंने बताया है कि इसकी दो वजहें हैं। पहला पंजाब-हरियाणा से आ रही हवाएं जिसमें पराली का धुआं मिला है।

30 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
burn dust in open should get arrested
Faridabad

खुले में कूड़ा जलाने व निर्माण सामग्री रखने वालों के खिलाफ चालान के आदेश

30 अक्टूबर 2019

former died by colide with tractor
Faridabad

ट्रैक्टर की टक्कर से किसान की मौत

30 अक्टूबर 2019

scooty colides with pol
Faridabad

खंभे से टकराई स्कूटी युवक की मौत

30 अक्टूबर 2019

there is no room in chhat pooja special trains
Faridabad

छठ पूजा पर स्पेशल ट्रेनों में नहीं मिल रही जगह

30 अक्टूबर 2019

air quality index crossed 400, industrial city turn into gas chamber
Faridabad

एक्यूआई का स्तर 400 पार, गैस चैंबर में तब्दील हुई औद्योगिक नगरी

30 अक्टूबर 2019

four get life time imprisonment in gang rape
Faridabad

सामूहिक दुष्कर्म मामले में चार को उम्रकैद

30 अक्टूबर 2019

5 thousand consumer will get reliefe from power cut
Faridabad

पांच हजार उपभोक्ताओं को मिलेगी पावर कट से राहत

30 अक्टूबर 2019

फरीदाबाद बाटा पुल के साथ बनी मार्केट में दुकानों को तोड़ते नगर निगम के कर्मचारी ।
Faridabad

बाटा फ्लाईओवर के नीचे बनी 42 दुकानें ध्वस्त

29 अक्टूबर 2019

road accident on highway at diwali night, two killed
Faridabad

दिवाली की रात हाईवे पर एक्सीडेंट, दो की मौत

28 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

गुजरात पहुंचे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने की मां हीराबेन से मुलाकात

पीएम मोदी ने मां से मुलाकात की है। सरदार पटेल की 144वीं जयंती के मौके पर पीएम मोदी गुजरात पहुंचे हैं।

30 अक्टूबर 2019

संजय राउत 1:14

महाराष्ट्र की कुंडली तो हम ही बनाएंगे: संजय राउत

30 अक्टूबर 2019

मनोज तिवारी 1:10

फ्री बस यात्रा पर बोले मनोज तिवारी- बस है नहीं चुनाव में फ्री वादे किए जा रहे

30 अक्टूबर 2019

कश्मीर 1:12

कश्मीर- लद्दाख अब होगा केन्द्र शासित प्रदेश, जानिए कैसे बदल जाएगा अधिकार

30 अक्टूबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:24

एक सत्याग्रह जिसने पटेल को बना दिया सरदार

30 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

फरीदाबाद सेक्टर 29 एचबीसी स्थित मकान में हुई चोरी बिखरा पड़ा सामान ।
Faridabad

पॉश कॉलोनी में दिनदहाड़े ताला तोड़ कर लाखों की चोरी

29 अक्टूबर 2019

youth take poison after getting tensiod with girlfriend
Faridabad

प्रेमिका से नाराज युवक ने जहर खाकर दी जान

28 अक्टूबर 2019

बल्लभगढ़ रेलवे स्टेशन आरक्षण केंद्र पर यात्रियों की लगी भीड़।
Faridabad

रेलवे काउंटर पर आरक्षण के लिए मारामारी

29 अक्टूबर 2019

air quality index in faridabad crossed 390
Faridabad

फरीदाबाद में एक्यूआई का स्तर 390 पार

29 अक्टूबर 2019

bus crushed old women, death in hospital
Faridabad

बस ने महिला को कुचला, अस्पताल में मौत

28 अक्टूबर 2019

sixth victim of vinay murder arrested
Faridabad

विनय हत्याकांड में फरार छठा आरोपी गिरफ्तार

28 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited