हिसार रैली की सफलता पर लड्डू बांटे

Noida Bureau Updated Tue, 27 Mar 2018 07:11 PM IST

हिसार रैली की सफलता पर लड्डू बांटे
फरीदाबाद। आम आदमी पार्टी की हिसार में आयोजित हरियाणा बचाओ रैली की सफलता पर पार्टी के बड़खल विधानसभा अध्यक्ष धर्मबीर भड़ाना ने अपने कार्यालय पर लड्डू बांटकर खुशी का इजहार किया। उन्होंने कहा कि आम आदमी पार्टी की 25 मार्च को हिसार में संपन्न हुई रैली सुपरहिट रही। रैली में पूरे हरियाणा से हजारों लोगों ने शिरकत की। उन्होंने कहा कि रैली से पूर्व उन्होंने पीले चावल बांटकर लोगों को आमंत्रित किया था। अब रैली के सफल होने पर पीले लड्डू लोगों को बांट रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश की सभी सीटों पर आम आदमी पार्टी अपना उम्मीदवार उतारेगी और हरियाणा में सरकार बनाएगी। उन्होंने भाजपा को झूठ का पुलिंदा बताते हुए कहा कि अब वह समय आ गया हैै, जब भाजपा को अपना बोरिया.बिस्तर बांध लेना चाहिए। इस मौके पर राजकुमार पांचाल, गजराज, डीके भदौरिया, धर्मेंद्र, महावीर भड़ाना, पुरसी भड़ाना, बेदू भड़ाना, बिल्लू भड़ाना, ब्रह्मपाल भड़ाना, रणसिंह और राजू आदि मौजूद रहे। ब्यूरो

