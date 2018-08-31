शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR ›   Faridabad ›   मलेरिया विभाग ने हड़ताली कर्मचारियों की एवज में तैनात की तीन गुना एएनएम

मलेरिया विभाग ने हड़ताली कर्मचारियों की एवज में तैनात की तीन गुना एएनएम

Noida Bureau Updated Fri, 31 Aug 2018 09:48 PM IST
40 कर्मचारियों की जगह काम करेंगी 120 एएनएम
1,200 से अधिक आशाओं से भी सहयोग मांगा

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
फरीदाबाद। मल्टीपर्पज हेल्थ वर्करों की हड़ताल का असर मलेरिया विभाग पर न पड़े, इसके लिए विभाग ने हड़ताली कर्मचारियों की एवज में तीन गुना एएनएम लगा दी हैं। इसके साथ ही जिले की 1,200 से अधिक आशाओं से भी सहयोग मांगा है। मल्टीपर्पज हेल्थ वर्करों की अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल में मलेरिया विभाग के 40 कर्मचारी और हेल्थ इंस्पेक्टर शामिल हैं। इसकी क्षतिपूर्ति विभाग ने तीन गुना अतिरिक्त स्वास्थ्य कर्मी तैनात करके की है।
जिले के 125 मल्टीपर्पज हेल्थ वर्कर हड़ताल पर हैं। बृहस्पतिवार देर शाम प्रदेश सरकार ने रोडवेज और मल्टीपर्पज हेल्थ वर्कर्स पर एस्मा लगाकर 6 महीने तक किसी भी हड़ताल पर रोक लगा दी थी। स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों ने एस्मा को खारिज करते हुए शुक्रवार को भी अपनी हड़ताल जारी रखी।
हड़ताल का प्रभाव स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं पर न हो इसके लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बैकअप प्लान तैयार कर एएनएम और आशा वर्करों को मुख्यधारा में जोड़ लिया है।
मलेरिया विभाग के प्रभारी डॉ. राम भगत ने बताया कि जिले में हड़ताल का कोई असर नहीं होगा। विभाग ने तीन गुना स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को हड़ताली कर्मचारियों की जगह तैनात कर दिया है।

