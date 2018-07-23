शहर चुनें

प्राथमिक उपचार से सड़क दुर्घटना में घायलों की जान बचाना संभव

Mon, 23 Jul 2018
‘प्राथमिक उपचार से घायलों की जान बचाना संभव’
फरीदाबाद। सड़क दुर्घटना में घायलों को ठीक वक्त पर प्राथमिक उपचार देकर उनकी जान बचाई जा सकती है। सर्वोदय अस्पताल में प्राथमिक उपचार के लिए आयोजित वर्कशॉप में ये जानकारी दी गई। अस्पताल की ओर से सोमवार को वर्कशॉप आयोजित कर पुलिस कर्मियों को व्यवहारिक रूप से इसकी जानकारी दी गई। वर्कशॉप में सिर पर लगी चोट और फिजियोथेरेपी की मदद से जान बचाने के प्राथमिक उपचार बताए गए। अस्पताल के न्यूरो सर्जन डॉ. पंकज डावर ने यातायात पुलिस कर्मियों को दुर्घटना में ज्यादा खून बहने, हड्डियों के टूटने और अन्य कई घटनाओं में ज्यादातर मददगार प्रशिक्षणों की जानकारी दी। लाइव डेमो दुर्घटना से पुलिस कर्मियों को सार्थक ट्रेनिंग दिए जाने की कोशिश की गई। फरीदाबाद ट्रैफिक पुलिस एसीपी ने प्रशिक्षण की सहायता से पुलिस सेवा को ज्यादा कारगर बनाने की बात कही। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रशिक्षण में 70 पुलिस कर्मियों ने जान बचाने के गुर सीखे। उन्होंने कहा कि ट्रेनिंग की मदद से शहर को क्राइम फ्री और जीवंत बनाया जा सकता है। दुर्घटना के बाद भी किसी अप्रिय घटना को होने से रोका जा सकता है। ब्यूरो

