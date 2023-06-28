Notifications

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR News ›   Fake notes of two thousand started printing after watching the web series

'फर्जी' बन गए: वेब सीरीज देख छापने लगे दो हजार के जाली नोट, यूट्यूब से भी ली मदद; पुलिस ने ऐसे दबोचे शातिर

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Published by: विजय पुंडीर Updated Wed, 28 Jun 2023 09:59 AM IST
सार

स्पेशल सेल के विशेष पुलिस आयुक्त एचजीएस धालीवाल के अनुसार, इंस्पेक्टर नागेंद्र सिंह की सूचना मिली थी कि यूपी के कैराना में नकली नोट छापे जा रहे हैं।नकली नोट यूपी, पंजाब व दिल्ली में सप्लाई किए जा रहे हैं। पुलिस ने 5.50 लाख के नकली नोट बरामद किए हैं।

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
यूपी के शामली के कैराना निवासी इरशाद उर्फ भूरू ने कुछ महीने पहले ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर वेब सीरीज ‘’फर्जी’’ देखी थी। उसे देखकर उसे नकली नोट छापने का आइडिया मिला था। इसके बाद वह यू-ट्यूब पर वीडियो देखकर नकली नोट छापने लगा। इरशाद के नकली नोटों को उसके पड़ोस में रहने वाला ताजीम सप्लाई करता था।



दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने दोनों को गिरफ्तार कर इनके कब्जे से 5.50 लाख के नकली नोट बरामद किए हैं। नोट दो-दो हजार के हैं। स्पेशल सेल के विशेष पुलिस आयुक्त एचजीएस धालीवाल के अनुसार, इंस्पेक्टर नागेंद्र सिंह की सूचना मिली थी कि कैराना में नकली नोट छापे जा रहे हैं।नकली नोट यूपी, पंजाब व दिल्ली में सप्लाई किए जा रहे हैं। इसके बाद इंस्पेक्टर नागेंद्र सिंह को 21 जून को सूचना मिली कि नकली नोट सप्लाई करने वाला अलीपुर में आएगा। एसीपी वेदप्रकाश की देखरेख में इंस्पेक्टर नागेंद्र सिंह व अनुज नौटियाल की टीम ने यहां घेराबंदी कर कैराना के खैल खुर्द निवासी ताजीम को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इसके पास से दो लाख 50 हजार रुपये के नकली नोट बरामद किए गए।

ताजीम ने बताया कि उसे नकली नोट कैराना निवासी इरशाद ने दिए थे। इसके बाद पुलिस ने यूपी में दबिश देकर कैराना में जामा मस्जिद स्थित पुराना बाजार निवासी इरशाद को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इसकी दुकान से तीन लाख रुपये के नकली नोट बरामद किए गए।

इसके अलावा दुकान से नकली मुद्रा नोट बनाने के लिए एफआईसीएन यानी पेपर शीट्स, सुरक्षा धागे के रूप में इस्तेमाल की जाने वाली ग्रीन फॉइल शीट और चमकदार स्याही के साथ एफआईसीएन पर अंक 2000 अंकित करने को इस्तेमाल किए जाने वाले फ्रेम को मुद्रित करने के लिए उपयोग की जाने वाली सामग्री/उपकरण आदि सामान बरामद किया गया। नकली नोटों के प्रसार में दोनों आरोपियों द्वारा उपयोग किए गए मोबाइल और सिम कार्ड भी जब्त कर लिए गए हैं। आरोपी इरशाद अब तक करीब 20 लाख रुपये के नकली नोट छाप चुका है।

बड़े मुनाफे का झांसा देकर गोरखधंधे से जोड़ा
ताजीम 1998 से कपड़े की रंगाई के पेशे में है और उसने शामली, पानीपत और मोहाली आदि में काम किया है। उसके बाद वह पड़ोसी इरशाद उर्फ भूरू के संपर्क में आया। इरशाद ने उसे बड़े मुनाफे का झांसा देकर नकली नोट सप्लाई करने के गोरखधंधे में शामिल कर लिया। परिवार को चलाने में आ रही परेशानियों को देखते हुए वह इस धंधे में शामिल हो गया। आरोपी इरशाद कैराना में छोटी सी सुनार की दुकान चलाता है। कोविड्र महामारी के दौरान उसे भारी वित्तीय नुकसान हुआ। इसके बाद वेब सीरीज फर्जी देखकर नकली नोट छापने लगा। ये छह-सात महीने से नकली नोट छाप रहा है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

