दिल्ली: पर्यावरण समिति ने दिल्ली में बढ़ते प्रदूषण पर एमसीडी को जारी किया समन 

Environment Committee summoned the 3 MCDs today regarding rising dust levels and air pollution in Delhi, and sought explanation as to why mechanical sweeping was not being done. Negligence of all 3 MCDs was shocking: AAP MLA Atishi pic.twitter.com/lcim44AGzy— ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2021
