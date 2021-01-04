शहर चुनें
दिल्ली: पर्यावरण समिति ने दिल्ली में बढ़ते प्रदूषण पर एमसीडी को जारी किया समन 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 04 Jan 2021 07:58 PM IST
आप विधायक आतिशी
आप विधायक आतिशी - फोटो : ANI

आप विधायक आतिशी ने बताया कि पर्यावरण समिति ने दिल्ली में बढ़ते प्रदूषण (धूल) के स्तर और वायु प्रदूषण के लिए सोमवार को एमसीडी को तलब किया। पर्यावरण समिति ने स्पष्टीकरण मांगा कि मैकेनिकल स्वीपिंग क्यों नहीं की जा रही है। तीनों एमसीडी की लापरवाही चौंकाने वाली है। 
city & states delhi ncr delhi environment committee summoned mcd dust levels air pollution aap mla atishi

