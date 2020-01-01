शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Entry and exit gates of Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Pragati Maidan and Mandi House are closed

दिल्ली: सुरक्षा के चलते प्रगति मैदान, मंडी हाउस समेत ये मेट्रो स्टेशन बंद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 01 Jan 2020 06:36 PM IST
Delhi Metro
Delhi Metro - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
देशभर में नए वर्ष की धूम है। राजधानी दिल्ली स्थित इंडिया गेट पर लोगों का भारी हुजूम देखा गया। भारी संख्या में भीड़ और सुरक्षा को देखते हुए दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल निगम ने केंद्रीय सचिवालय, उद्योग भवन, प्रगति मैदान, खान मार्केट और मंडी हाउस मेट्रो स्टेशन के प्रवेश और निकास द्वार को बंद कर दिया है। हालांकि, यात्री इन मेट्रो स्टेशन पर मेट्रो रूट बद सकेंगे। 
