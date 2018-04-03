शहर चुनें

दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन से ईडी ने की पूछताछ, मनी लॉड्रिंग का है मामला

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 03:26 PM IST
satyendar jain
satyendar jain - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन एक बार फिर हवाला कांड में फंसते नजर आ रहे हैं। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार मंगलवार को मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन से प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने पूछताछ की।



गौरतलब है कि एमसीडी चुनावों से ठीक पहले सीबीआई ने दिल्ली के स्वास्थय मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन के खिलाफ मनी लांड्रिंग मामले में प्राथमिक जांच दर्ज की थी। सत्येंद्र जैन पर हवाला काबोरियों के साथ सीधे संपर्क का भी आरोप है और वह जैन मनी लांड्रिंग में लिप्त पाए गये थे।

आयकर विभाग के दस्तावेज़ों में हवाला कारोबारियों के सत्येंद्र जैन से सीधे संपर्क का दावा किया गया था। इसमें कहा गया है कि हवाला कारोबारी फोन पर सीधे जैन से बात करते थे और उनके बीच कोड वर्ड में कुछ सौदे भी हुए।
satyendar jain money laundering case aam aadmi party delhi government

